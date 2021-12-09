Lexington man hurt in overnight shooting, police still searching for crime scene

A man was sent to the hospital but is expected to be ok after he was shot early Thursday morning, according to Lexington police.

The shooting happened at an unknown location at approximately 2 a.m., according to Lt. Chris Van Brackel. Officers were dispatched to Speedway on Nicholasville Road for a call for help. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said the man drove himself to the gas station for safety reasons after being shot somewhere else. The victim gave officers a location of the area where he was shot, but police have yet to find any evidence to suggest that’s where the shooting took place.

Police are still searching for the scene of the crime.

The shooting happened one day after a separate shooting left one man dead, breaking the city’s annual homicide record previously set in 2020.

People with information about the shooting are encouraged to submit anonymous tips to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.