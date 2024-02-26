Lexington man killed in crash where driver left scene, only to return later, coroner says

A Midlands resident was killed Saturday when he was hit by a car that ran off a road, according to the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.

Steven Ezell Christopher, a 51-year-old Lexington resident, died in the accident, Coroner Margaret Fisher said Sunday night.

The collision happened at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Old Cherokee Road, near the intersection with Maxie Road, said Lance Cpl. Lena Butler of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. That’s in the Lexington area, near Lake Murray.

Christopher was walking east in the 800 block of Old Cherokee Road when a 2020 Kia Forte ran off the right side of the road and collided with the pedestrian, according to Butler. The car was also heading east, Butler said.

Christopher died at the scene, according to Butler.

The Kia driver left the scene but returned Sunday morning to report the accident, Fisher said. There was no word if the driver is facing any criminal charges.

In addition to the driver, there was one passenger in the Kia at the time of the crash, but neither was hurt, according to Butler. No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if either the driver or passenger were wearing seat belts.

Information about what caused the Kia to veer off the road was not available, but the collision continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol and coroner’s office.

Through Thursday, 108 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least nine people have died in Lexington County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 45 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.