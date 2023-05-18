Lexington man who killed his family over fear or ‘financial collapse’ pleads guilty

A man accused of killing his wife and two daughters in a May 2022 shooting has pleaded guilty to three counts of murder — domestic violence almost one year after the fatal shootings took place.

Steven Wilson, 65, pleaded guilty Thursday and faces 25 years in prison for each of the three counts of murder.

He is accused of killing Lisa Wilson, 65, Bryonny Wilson, 42, and Bronwyn Wilson, 38, according to his indictment.

Wilson originally faced the death penalty, but that was taken off the table after a plea deal was reached.

Wilson’s attorney, Andrea Kendall, said prosecutors originally issued a death notice for Wilson in January 2023 and in February, they ordered a psychiatric evaluation — which could take up to a year to conduct.

“It was always Mr. Wilson’s wish that we get a quick resolution,” Kendall said. “We wanted to be as helpful as we could, and I think it is because of Mr. Wilson’s wishes that we were able to come to a resolution quickly.”

At the time of the murders, police said they were called to Wilson’s residence in the 1000 block of Caywood Drive around 4 p.m. in May 2022 to investigate a “disorder” with a gun. At the scene, police found three women with gunshot wounds, all of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

Wilson told Fayette Circuit Judge Julie Goodman on Thursday he killed his wife of 40 years and two adult daughters because he was worried about finances with his wife’s upcoming retirement as a longtime nurse.

Wilson, who said he was a “house husband,” told the court he felt the best solution was to “kill us all” to save them from “financial collapse.”

Goodman asked why Wilson did not harm himself, and he replied he “had too much wine” to drink.

Walker said he “always took responsibility for his actions,” and was cooperative with the police from the beginning.

“Unfortunately he was having a mental health related episode where he had lost hope and in a not-reasonable way believed that these crimes were the way out,” Kendall told the Herald-Leader. “It was always important to him that we work toward a quick resolution that preserved his rights but that would make things as easy as possible for the remaining members of his family.”

Joshua Powell, a capital trial investigator with the Department of Public Advocacy who was involved in Wilson’s case, said he hopes the sentence agreed upon brings closure to a “very tragic and devastating event.”

“The tragic loss of Lisa, Bronwyn, Bryonny has left many with a sense of sorrow for all parties involved,” Powell said. “I only hope this plea helps in some manner the family move through the grieving process. My thoughts are with the family and friends of Lisa, Bronwyn and Bryonny.”

Wilson is scheduled for sentencing on June 29. Kendall said at that time, she expects to come before the judge with more information about Wilson’s mental state the day of the shooting.

“(We will present more information) on how a person who lived his entire life almost entirely on the right side of the law, being a good citizen, could come to this point where he took the lives of people he loved the most,” Kendall said.