Lexington man who killed his wife, daughters gets decades in prison

A man who killed his wife and two daughters in May 2022, allegedly in fear of financial collapse, was sentenced to prison Thursday.

Steven Wilson, 65, pleaded guilty to three counts of murder — domestic violence in May, according to court records. Fayette Circuit Judge Julie Goodman sentenced Wilson Thursday to 25 years for each count of murder and ordered the sentences to run consecutively.

However, the maximum sentence allowed by state law on consecutive terms is 70 years, leaving Wilson with a 70-year sentence.

The shooting happened at the Wilsons’ home on Caywood Drive in May 2022. Lisa Wilson, 65; Bryonny Wilson, 42; and Bronwyn Wilson, 38, were shot multiple times and were declared dead on scene.

Wilson’s attorney, Andrea Kendall, previously said Wilson wanted to resolve the case quickly.

Wilson previously told Goodman he killed his wife of 40 years and two adult daughters because he was worried about finances with his wife’s upcoming retirement as a longtime nurse.

Wilson originally faced the death penalty, but that was taken off the table after a plea deal was reached.

Herald-Leader reporter Taylor Six contributed to this story