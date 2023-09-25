Lexington man at large after reported violent assault of sheriff’s deputy in Kentucky

Authorities in Jessamine County are searching for a man who violently assaulted a sheriff’s deputy Sunday night, according to the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Ciro Garcia Saenz of Lexington. The sheriff’s office said he was last seen fleeing from officials near farms on KY 169. It doesn’t know if Saenz is armed or what he was wearing other than pants and no shirt.

Around 9 p.m. a sheriff’s deputy tried conducting a traffic stop on Saenz but he did not stop, according to the sheriff’s office. Saenz fled on foot on KY 169, which led to a lengthy pursuit.

Sheriff’s deputies eventually caught up to Saenz and he appeared to surrender, but as a deputy started to place him under arrest a violent assault happened, the sheriff’s office said.

“The deputy was struck in the head and face numerous times during the assault,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Saenz gained control of the deputy’s gun during the assault but the deputy got his gun back and fired multiple rounds on Saenz, according to the sheriff’s office. Saenz then fled over a fence to a farm on KY 169 and got away.

The sheriff’s office, the Nicholasville Police Department and Kentucky State Police conducted a five-hour search for Saenz but did not find him. The sheriff’s office said it was still looking for Saenz Monday.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone who sees Saenz to call dispatch at 859 887-5447.