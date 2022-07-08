Lexington man pleads guilty after shooting his brother in the head

A Lexington man pleaded guilty Wednesday to shooting and killing his brother, according to court records.

Camren Fisher, 28, pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter with mental illness, according to court records. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

The shooting took place in June 2020 at a home on Atiya Place. Police told WKYT Fisher pulled up to the house and his brother, Gregory Lee Fisher, 30, in the head.

Gregory Fisher was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, which is where he died, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Witnesses told police that Fisher shot the victim, according to police. Investigators found Fisher at a home on Alexandria Drive and arrested him.