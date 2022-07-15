Lexington man, previous offender accused of sexually assaulting a woman under his care

A Lexington man who was previously convicted of a sexual assault crime has been charged with rape and and sexual abuse, according to court records.

Gary Elmore, 52, is accused of sexually assaulting a female while she was asleep. Elmore’s arrest citation said he was the victim’s care taker and the abuse happened daily while the victim was under his care for approximately one month.

The victim is a vulnerable adult and relied on Elmore for care and assistance for completion of nearly all daily living activities, according to court documents.

Elmore is listed on the Kentucky State Police sex offender registry for pleading guilty to third degree rape in 2010 in Jefferson County. Court records show the charge was amended down from first degree rape and he was sentenced to five years of supervised probation.

Elmore was also charged with failure to comply with the sex offender registry twice — later in 2010 and again in 2012, per court records. He pleaded guilty in 2010 to attempting to not comply with the registry. He pleaded guilty in 2012 to failing to comply.