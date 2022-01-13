Lexington man sentenced to 15 years for having a weapon after numerous felony convictions

A Lexington man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Stephen Johnson Craft, 43, was pulled over on Feb. 24, 2020, after a Lexington County deputy saw a vehicle make an abrupt turn without signaling. The deputy found a black backpack in the back seat. Inside the bag was a .40 caliber Glock pistol with one cartridge loaded in the chamber and a magazine containing an additional nine rounds.

The deputy also found marijuana in the vehicle.

Craft had previous convictions, beginning in 1996, for criminal domestic violence, armed robbery, grand larceny, attempt to manufacture methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and assault and battery first degree.

Craft’s sentence includes five years of supervision after he completes the prison term.