Lexington man sentenced to 21 years in prison for cocaine trafficking

A Lexington man who pleaded guilty to cocaine trafficking has been sentenced to more than 21 years in federal prison.

Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph Hood on Tuesday sentenced Jymie S. Salahuddin, 53, to 262 months in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

In July, Salahuddin pleaded guilty to guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Law enforcement officers who were serving a warrant for a parole violation “stopped Salahuddin’s vehicle and found him in possession of 79.42 grams of cocaine and a large amount of currency” on Sept. 19, 2020, the release stated.

More money, a .40-caliber pistol and a .38-caliber pistol were found when his vehicle was searched, according to the release.

“Salahuddin admitted that he possessed the cocaine with the intent to distribute it, and that he possessed the firearms in furtherance of his drug trafficking,” according to the release.

Salahuddin will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence as required by federal law. He’ll be on probation for six years after he is released.

The Lexington Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.