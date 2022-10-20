Lexington man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for sex trafficking, DOJ says

A Lexington man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for sex trafficking, according to the Department of Justice.

Michael Allen Comberger, 57, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Gregory VanTatenhove after he pleaded guilty to transporting someone across state lines to engage in prostitution, according to the DOJ.

Comberger admitted to running an interstate prostitution business, Fantasys Escort Service, out of Lexington, according to his plea agreement. Comberger used a website to showcase female escorts in different locations in the United States, the DOJ said. The website featured information about the escorts and prices.

Comberger also admitted that he set up appointments for the escorts and, on multiple occasions, drove them to their appointments in other states, the DOJ said.

“The money gained from the appointments for commercial sex was split between the escorts and Comberger,” the DOJ said in a news release.

In addition to prison time, Comberger was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine, the DOJ said. He’ll have to serve at least 85% of his sentence and will be on probation for three years after his release.

Comberger pleaded guilty in June.

The case was investigated by Lexington police and the FBI Louisville field office.