Lexington man seriously injured after shooting at apartment complex, sent to hospital

A man in Lexington was sent to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday after a shooting, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The shooting took place a little after 3 p.m. in the 300 block of Quinton Court. Lt. Joe Anderson said responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound inside an apartment.

That man was sent to the hospital. His injuries were reportedly life-threatening, according to Anderson.

Police didn’t have any suspect information as of Thursday morning and were asking people with information about the shooting to contact them.

Investigators asked anyone with information about this case to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.