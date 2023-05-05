Lexington man seriously injured in shooting near UK’s campus, police say

A man suffered serious injuries after he was shot early Friday morning, according to Lexington police.

The shooting happened on Pine Street near South Limestone around 12:30 a.m., according to Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department. When officers arrived they found a man in the road with a gunshot wound.

The man’s injuries were described as life-threatening, according to Anderson.

The shooting was preceded by a disorder between multiple people, Anderson said. Police are still working to determine who was involved in the disorder and shooting.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

It’s the second shooting to take place in Lexington in three days. On Wednesday a man was shot and killed in the 400 block of Elm Street. Police said everyone involved in the shooting had been identified.