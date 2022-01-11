Lexington man shot, suspect arrested after standoff with police

A man is in custody after allegedly shooting someone prior to a roughly three-hour standoff with law enforcement, according to Lexington police.

Officers responded to Radcliffe Road near Marlboro Park at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday evening for a report of a male victim with a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was transported to the hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, later identified as Christopher Ross, 51, fled the scene but was later found on Laclede Avenue at around 8 p.m., per police. Officers attempted to contact Ross but he ignored communications for a couple of hours before surrendering without incident at 11 p.m.

Ross was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center and charged with first degree assault, first degree robbery and menacing.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting and if the victim and Ross had a prior relationship.