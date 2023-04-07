Lexington man suffering from gunshot wound dies, police say. Investigation underway

A man in Lexington died Thursday evening after being shot, according to Lexington police.

Police received a report of a subject down in the 1200 block of Centre Parkway around 10:50 p.m. Thursday, according to Lt. Dan Truex with the Lexington Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man later died, according to Truex.

It’s unclear if an investigation will lead to charges being pressed against anyone.

“At this time, it is still an ongoing death investigation, and we do not have any information to release,” Hannah Sloan, a spokesperson for LPD, said when asked for further clarification about the incident.

Investigators have asked anyone with information about this case to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

This is the fourth shooting incident in Lexington since Sunday, according to police data. On Sunday a 33-year-old man was shot on the 2100 block of Tamarick Drive, according to police.

The second and third shootings happened in the vicinity of downtown on Monday and Tuesday, according to police. One person was shot on E. Main Street and the other was shot on E. Fourth Street.

All the victims from those shootings are expected to recover, police said. No suspect information had been released in any of those shootings.

Prior to this week, there had been 19 non-fatal shootings in Lexington this year, according to police.