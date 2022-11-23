Lexington man who was tied to killing of a teen gets 10-year prison sentence

A man who pleaded guilty in connection to a fatal shooting in Lexington and testified against another suspect has been sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter, robbery and other offenses.

Isaac Suastegui, a 22 year old Lexington man who previously faced a charge of complicity to murder, was sentenced Wednesday by Fayette Circuit Judge Thomas Travis. He pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, first-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence and marijuana trafficking after he accepted a plea deal.

Suastegui received 10-year sentences on multiple offenses, but the sentences were set to run at the same time, meaning his total sentence was 10 years.

Suastegui was originally a co-defendant alongside Kaleb Henry, 21, whose case went to trial in March for the killing of 19-year-old Miguel Diaz. Suastegui accepted a plea deal and testified against Henry at his trial. He said during the trial that he watched Henry kill Diaz.

Suastegui said he was at the scene of the crime on Speigle Street and claimed Henry was the shooter, according to previous court testimony. Suastegui said he was with Henry and others at a house when he convinced Diaz to come over for a marijuana deal. Suastegui was the one who greeted Diaz and another individual who was with Diaz when they arrived at the home, according to previous court testimony.

Suastegui said Diaz was at the house for no longer than five minutes before Henry shot him, according to court testimony. He said he remembered seeing Diaz fall to the ground and being frozen. He said he also remembered the person who showed up with Diaz running out of the house saying “don’t shoot me” while being chased by Henry.

Henry’s trial resulted in a hung jury. He later accepted a guilty plea in August for amended charges of second-degree complicity to manslaughter and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. Henry was originally charged with complicity to murder, two counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

