Lexington man tried to hit officers before he was shot, records say

The man who was shot by an officer from the Paris Police Department over the weekend tried to run over officers with his vehicle before he was shot, police allege in an arrest citation that was filed into court records.

The shooting happened Sunday evening on North Middletown Road in Bourbon County, Kentucky State Police previously said. While KSP did not confirm the suspect’s identity, court documents say the man’s name is Dante’ A Ybarbo, 24, of Lexington.

Earlier in the evening police received a report of Ybarbo driving towards E. Main Street without lights at a high rate of speed, according to court documents. Ybarbo was driving a 1994 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Officers were able to pull Ybarbo over. Court documents say he had an odor of alcohol, slurred speech and bloodshot eyes during the traffic stop.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Ybarbo refused to answer officers’ questions or exit his vehicle when asked to do so, according to court documents. When officers tried to take him out of the vehicle he stepped on the gas pedal and sped off, dragging an officer forward for an unknown distance in the process.

During the pursuit Ybarbo would slam on his brake in an attempt to cause the pursuing officers to wreck, court documents allege. He also hurled beer cans at the officers.

Officers eventually surrounded Ybarbo when he slowed down in a driveway, according to court documents. He responded by accelerating rapidly in reverse towards an officer who was taking cover behind a cruiser. That officer fired at least one shot at Ybarbo’s back windshield.

Ybarbo then sped forward towards another officer taking cover behind a cruiser. Court documents say that officer fired towards Ybarbo’s front windshield, striking him and ending the incident.

Ybarbo resisted arrest after he was shot, according to court documents. He was transported to Bourbon County Hospital and eventually flown to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

KSP previously said Ybarbo’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Ybarbo faces four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, two counts of first-degree assault of a police officer, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree evading police, DUI, resisting arrest and reckless driving. He was being held at the Bourbon County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond Thursday, according to jail records.

Two Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office’s cruisers were damaged during the incident, court documents say. Two officers’ uniforms were contaminated with blood.

State police are investigating the shooting, which is routine with shootings involving law enforcement agencies.