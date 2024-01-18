Lexington mayor urges people to ‘stay off roads’ as temperatures plummet, snow predicted

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said city crews will start working this afternoon to try to treat roads before temperatures plummet and snow starts to fall later Thursday.

The severe winter weather for the region in the coming days is expected to include precipitation that will be fully snow by early Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Total snow could be 1 to 3 inches, the NWS reported Wednesday. Temperatures will drop into the teens and single digits by Friday evening, and wind chills could be as cold as -12 degrees Fahrenheit by Saturday morning.

“Our top priority is to keep our residents safe and warm,” Gorton said. “We’re encouraging our residents to stay off roads if possible and to limit your time outside.”

If you go out, wear extra layers, Gorton said. Check on neighbors and bring pets inside, she said during a press conference Thursday.

Streets and roads crews will be pre-treating roads with a brine and beet mixture this morning. Beet has a sugar additive that helps salt work at lower temperatures and keeps salt on the pavement. The city used the mixture earlier in the week and it worked well, officials said in Thursday’s news conference.

The city’s snow contractor has also been activated to help plow major roads such as New Circle Road.

Crews are prepared to work 12-hour shifts, said Rob Allen, director of streets and roads.

Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers told drivers if they have to drive, allow extra time to get to their destinations, increase distance between other vehicles and put cars in lower gear to get better traction.

“Slow down. No matter what type of vehicle you are in, it takes longer to stop,” Weathers said.

In addition, the city is working with social services and homeless care providers to get as many people who live outside indoors.

Many homeless shelters are in need of additional winter clothes, including hats, gloves, hand warmers and toiletries. Those donations should be sent to homeless providers directly, city officials said Thursday.

“The shelters have been mostly full,” said Charlie Lanter, commissioner of housing advocacy and community development. Lanter said they opened a temporary shelter, the Hope Village, on Loudon Avenue to help with overflow in November.

Lanter said outreach teams are going out each night to try to make contact with the unhoused.

Gorton said the city does not plan on changing waste services pick-up.

Lexington has had several days of below freezing temperatures as an arctic blast has settled over much of Kentucky.

The National Weather Service in Louisville is predicting snow starting after 8 p.m. in Central Kentucky, said Rob Larkin, director of emergency management. Snow will likely not be the biggest problem, Larkin said.

“Our biggest concern is the dropping temperatures over the weekend,” Larkin said.

If someone needs help or shelter, contact the Lexington Police Department’s non-emergency number at 859-258-3600. Do not call 9-1-1 for road updates, officials urged Thursday. Check Lexington’s official social media sites for road conditions, Weathers said.