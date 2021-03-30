Lexington men plead not guilty in home invasion case

Mar. 30—Two Fayette County men indicted in connection to a home invasion that occurred in January have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The Pulaski County Grand Jury earlier this month jointly charged 26-year-old Javonte Deshawn Groves and 19-year-old Jalen Lamar Alcorn, both of Lexington, with first-degree Burglary, Theft by Unlawful Taking from Building $10,000 or more but under $1 million, and Theft by Unlawful Taking/Disposition-Firearm.

Alcorn was additionally charged with first-degree Robbery, while Groves was charged with Complicity to first-degree Robbery.

The charges stem from a January 22 incident investigated by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. According to the sheriff's office, the report of an armed robbery on Prather Road was called into the Pulaski County 911 Dispatch Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. When deputies arrived, they learned that a male individual had come into the home armed with a handgun and robbed a man and his girlfriend, as well as another male friend who was visiting from Lexington, according to the sheriff's office.

Items reported taken during the robbery included jewelry, a handgun, and the victims' cell phones, according to the sheriff's office. The two defendants were identified as persons of interest during the course of the investigation.

On January 27, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force first located and arrested Alcorn. On February 1, PCSO secured a warrant for Groves, who was apprehended by PCSO Detective Matt Bryant and the U.S. Marshals Task Force at his Lexington residence. Both men subsequently posted bond.

Groves and Alcorn were arraigned in Pulaski Circuit Court last Thursday before Judge Teresa Whitaker — pleading not guilty to all charges — and are next scheduled to appear for their first pretrial conference on May 27.

Both men are currently free on $25,000 cash/property bonds.