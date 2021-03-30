Lexington men plead not guilty in home invasion case

Janie Slaven, Commonwealth Journal, Somerset, Ky.
·2 min read

Mar. 30—Two Fayette County men indicted in connection to a home invasion that occurred in January have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The Pulaski County Grand Jury earlier this month jointly charged 26-year-old Javonte Deshawn Groves and 19-year-old Jalen Lamar Alcorn, both of Lexington, with first-degree Burglary, Theft by Unlawful Taking from Building $10,000 or more but under $1 million, and Theft by Unlawful Taking/Disposition-Firearm.

Alcorn was additionally charged with first-degree Robbery, while Groves was charged with Complicity to first-degree Robbery.

The charges stem from a January 22 incident investigated by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. According to the sheriff's office, the report of an armed robbery on Prather Road was called into the Pulaski County 911 Dispatch Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. When deputies arrived, they learned that a male individual had come into the home armed with a handgun and robbed a man and his girlfriend, as well as another male friend who was visiting from Lexington, according to the sheriff's office.

Items reported taken during the robbery included jewelry, a handgun, and the victims' cell phones, according to the sheriff's office. The two defendants were identified as persons of interest during the course of the investigation.

On January 27, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force first located and arrested Alcorn. On February 1, PCSO secured a warrant for Groves, who was apprehended by PCSO Detective Matt Bryant and the U.S. Marshals Task Force at his Lexington residence. Both men subsequently posted bond.

Groves and Alcorn were arraigned in Pulaski Circuit Court last Thursday before Judge Teresa Whitaker — pleading not guilty to all charges — and are next scheduled to appear for their first pretrial conference on May 27.

Both men are currently free on $25,000 cash/property bonds.

Recommended Stories

  • Select Medical (SEM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Select Medical (SEM) closed at $34.11, marking a +0.92% move from the previous day.

  • Korean Manufacturers’ Confidence Hits Decade High Amid Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Confidence among South Korean manufacturers has jumped to its highest in almost 10 years, as optimism builds over the economy’s growth prospects.An index of business sentiment among manufacturers climbed to 91 in April from 85, for its highest reading since August 2011, the Bank of Korea said in a statement Wednesday.The improvement was broad-based, with separate gauges for domestic firms and exporters rising at a similar pace, and sentiment for small companies increasing even more than for exporters. The headline result far exceeded the long-term average of 81 used as a yardstick to assess sentiment.The upbeat mood follows a return to optimism among consumers and comments by President Moon Jae-in and Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol that the economy is growing faster than they previously thought. Korea has entered 2021 in better shape than most economies and with less scarring from the pandemic. Strong export growth and signs of a consumption revival are underpinning the recovery.KOREA INSIGHT: 2021 Outlook Brightens as Exports Not Sole DriverAmong survey components, firms’ expectations for production, new orders and operation rates were among the measures that improved from the previous month. Profitability expectations declined slightly.Some 20.2% of surveyed manufacturers cited economic uncertainty among difficulties for their business operations, a decline from 22.9% the previous month. The proportion of firms citing rising commodity prices as a problem rose to 14.7% from 10.0%.Confidence among non-manufacturers picked up for a third month to 78, its highest since 2018. The long-term average for service industries is 77.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: Archegos meltdown set to intensify shadow banking regulatory scrutiny

    The implosion of New York-based Archegos Capital Management and the resulting losses for global banks is likely to intensify regulatory efforts to curtail the ballooning shadow banking sector and shed light on its risks. Scrutiny of nonbanks was already a priority for Democratic lawmakers and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen after hedge funds were involved in last year's Treasury market turmoil, dislocations in the repurchase agreement market in 2019, and January's GameStop saga. The meltdown at Archegos, run by former hedge fund manager Bill Hwang, is another strike against the lightly regulated nonbank sector, said analysts.

  • Logitech (LOGI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Logitech (LOGI) closed at $103.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.3% move from the prior day.

  • Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know

    Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) closed at $2,055.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.02% move from the prior day.

  • Cisco Systems (CSCO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed at $51.77 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.43% move from the prior day.

  • 22-Year-Old Md. Woman Locked Out of Fla. Hotel Room Dies After Being Stuck in Window

    Sydney Therriault “became stuck and asphyxiated” during the incident, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office revealed

  • How well are COVID vaccines working in Americans who got them? CDC reveals new data

    The new study includes data on the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

  • White House clarifies VP Kamala Harris' role in border crisis response

    FOX News White House correspondent Kristin Fisher has the details on 'Special Report'

  • Myanmar death toll tops 500 as protesters defy junta's forces

    Another 14 civilians were killed on Monday, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said, as it also updated figures for previous days. The White House condemned the killings of civilians as an "abhorrent" use of lethal force and renewed a call for the restoration of democracy, while U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Myanmar's generals to stop the killings and repression of demonstrations. Monday's dead included at least eight in the South Dagon suburb of Myanmar's main city, Yangon, the AAPP said.

  • Analysis: Inter-Korean missile race may leave North Korea with tactical nuclear weapons

    North Korea has surged ahead during recent years in an inter-Korean arms race that has led to a proliferation of short-range missiles on the peninsula and left Pyongyang closer than ever to deploying tactical nuclear weapons. North Korea's years-long quest to develop precision missiles capable of evading detection and striking targets in South Korea has accelerated in the wake of the country's 2018 self-imposed moratorium on testing its larger intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). Meanwhile, a 2017 agreement between Washington and Seoul lifted bilateral limits on South Korean missile payloads, leading to the development of at least one heavier weapon that could play a key role in strategies aimed at preempting North Korean attacks or "decapitating" its leadership.

  • Consumer confidence surges in March to highest point in year

    The Conference Board said Tuesday its consumer confidence index rose to 109.7 in March, the best showing since it stood at 118.8 in March of last year as the pandemic was beginning to hit the United States. The present situations index, based on consumers' assessment of current business and labor market conditions, rose to 110.0, up from 89.6 in February. The expectations' index, based on consumers outlook for income, business and labor market conditions six months into the future, also improved, rising to 109.6 in March, up from a reading of 90.9 in February.

  • Nearly 30 years after Bruins fell to Michigan, Tyus Edney wants UCLA to take its best shot

    With UCLA playing Michigan in the Elite Eight, Tyus Edney remembers another March Madness matchup between the two teams that did not end well for the Bruins.

  • Biden selects diverse raft of judicial nominees

    As president, Donald Trump appointed 226 judges to the federal courts, including three Supreme Court justices. Now President Biden is set to exert his own influence on the nation’s courts, with 11 nominations to circuit and district courts announced on Tuesday.

  • Mozambique conflict: What's behind the unrest?

    Islamic militants operating in the north have been the cause of growing concern in the region.

  • 'You don't belong': land dispute drives new exodus in Ethiopia’s Tigray

    Four months after the Ethiopian government declared victory over the rebellious Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), tens of thousands of Tigrayans are again being driven from their homes. This time, it is due not to the fighting, but to regional forces and militiamen from neighbouring Amhara seeking to settle a decades-old land dispute, according to witnesses, aid workers and members of Tigray's new administration. Amhara officials say the disputed lands, equal to about a quarter of Tigray, were taken during the nearly three decades that the TPLF dominated central government before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018.

  • Coronation Street: William Roache 'well' after contracting Covid-19

    ITV confirms the actor, 88, took time off work and is "looking forward to returning to the cobbles".

  • Here’s what marijuana actually does to your body and brain

    As of Election Day 2020, 1 in 3 Americans live in a state where adults can legally buy cannabis. Here's what we know about the drug.

  • Man Hospitalized for 2 Months With COVID-19 Returns to Find Home Cleared Out

    A man in New York’s East Village who spent two months fighting COVID-19 in a hospital said it felt “like a nightmare” after finding nearly all of his belongings gone from his apartment. Ryo Nagaoka, 60, was rushed to the hospital on Jan. 27 after neighbors found him crying for help on the floor of his fifth-floor unit in Manhattan, New York, reports NBC NY. When Nagaoka returned home on Wednesday, he discovered that the locks of his front door had been changed. The building where the man’s apartment is situated is partly owned by “Shark Tank” investor Barbara Corcoran and former Yankee star Alex Rodriguez.

  • Couple adopts 7 siblings in foster care after parents die in car crash

    “I can’t explain it — I just knew I was supposed to be their mom.”