Lexington men start ‘brawl’ with family of shooting victims at UK Hospital, both arrested

Two men have been charged in connection to a “brawl” at UK Chandler Hospital after they arrived at the hospital with guns following a shooting that left four people injured on Saturday night.

Roderick Bowditch, 27, and Marquise Tompkins, 23, both of Lexington, are facing charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and disorderly conduct. Bowditch is also facing a charge of resisting arrest.

The incident happened Saturday night around 9:45 p.m., when a maroon Chevy Malibu arrived in the bay of the hospital and someone got out with a handgun, according to court documents. The person who got out told security officers “we are here to finish what we started,” according to court records.

The security officer yelled, “Gun!” in order to grab the attention of other officers at the scene, according to court documents.

The suspect then got back into the car and drove off with the other individuals, according to court documents. They parked near the exit of the hospital where they got out and went up to a crowd of family members that were gathered at the hospital to be with shooting victims who had been injured earlier that night.

Police previously said the incident was connected to a shooting that took place earlier that night in the area of Georgetown and Parallel roads.

After approaching the family, the subjects allegedly initiated a brawl with the family members, according to court documents. Police tried to make an arrest, but Tompkins resisted and fought the officer, according to an arrest citation. When he went to the ground, a black handgun fell into the grass.

The gun matched the description of the firearm that was pulled on the security officers, according to court records.

Bowditch was also engaged in the “brawl” with victims’ family members, according to court records. He was taken into custody after “sucker punching a defenseless subject from behind.” He also is reported in the citation to have resisted arrest and was taken to the ground and continued to resist until he was threatened with a taser by officers.

Both Tompkins and Bowditch remain in the Fayette County Detention Center with scheduled arraignments in court on Monday.

Tompkins had been previously released on bond for five charges of wanton endangerment related to a shooting at the Fayette Mall on Aug. 26.