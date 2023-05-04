Lexington mother charged with murder of 2-year-old son, indicted for lesser charge

A Lexington mother who was previously charged with the murder of her 2-year-old child was indicted by a grand jury on a reduced charge of manslaughter.

A Fayette County grand jury handed down the indictment last week, charging Alashia Brown with second-degree manslaughter, court records show.

Brown, 24, had been charged after the death of her young son who allegedly overdosed on fentanyl in November 2022.

She’d also been charged with criminal abuse of a child under 12, but the grand jury did not indict her on that charge, according to court records.

During her arraignment hearing in circuit court on Thursday, Brown pleaded not guilty to the charges alongside her attorney, Valarie Church. Church said she was not able to speak about the grand jury’s decision, and could not immediately comment.

Second-degree manslaughter is a Class C felony. If convicted, it carries a charge of five to 10 years in prison.

The Fayette Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about the case.