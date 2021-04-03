Lexington mother who killed daughter, 4, by taping mouth shut gets 38 years in prison

1 / 2

Lexington mother who killed daughter, 4, by taping mouth shut gets 38 years in prison

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Monk
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A Lexington County mother has been sentenced to 38 years in prison on homicide by child abuse charges in connection with the 2017 asphyxiation death of her four-year-old daughter.

Cynthia Estrada-Lopez, 28, who pleaded guilty, was sentenced by S.C. Circuit Judge Walton McLeod IV after a 90-minute hearing Thursday at the Lexington County courthouse during which prosecutors presented evidence about the case, which 11th Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard called “one of the most tragic we have seen.”

Lilly Lopez had been taped to a bed, her mouth taped up and when she vomited during the time she was restrained, the liquid wound up in her lungs, causing her death from suffocation, according to evidence in the case.

The girl had also been been beaten and had bruises about her head, back and chin, according to evidence.

In an interview Friday, Hubbard and lead prosecutor on the case, deputy solicitor Suzanne Mayes, said when Lexington County sheriff’s deputies and medical personnel first came to Estrada-Lopez’s house around 9 p.m. on July 31, 2017, after getting a 911 call, the child was unresponsive and the tape restraints had been removed.

Lilly was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Estrada-Lopez and her husband, David Steadman, initially told officers that Lilly had just collapsed.

But in investigating the case, a State Law Enforcement Division investigator specially trained in interviewing children — called a forensic interviewer — talked with one of Lilly’s siblings, who told the agent about witnessing the mother tape Lilly to the bed and taping her mouth shut.

That interview took place at the Dickerson Children’s Advocacy Center in Lexington. The center is an independent agency that provides comprehensive assessment and treatment services to physically and sexually abused children, prosecutor Mayes said.

Provided with that evidence, investigators armed with a search warrant went back to the house on Nazareth Road near Red Bank and found remnants of the restraining tape in a trash bag. Confronted with the evidence, Lopez-Estrada confessed to restraining the child. Her husband, David Steadman, said he did not take part in the child’s taping, but he confessed to failing to provide medical help when he should have.

Lopez-Estrada told officers her daughter had been “gasping for air” and that she had waited “at least maybe an hour” before calling 911, Mayes said.

“The reason she said she waited was that, ‘I did not want it to look worse’ than it already did,” Mayes said.

Assistant solicitor Robby McNair assisted in the prosecution.

Estrada-Lopez’s lawyer, public defender Jael Gilreath, could not be reached for comment Friday.

Hubbard said, “The death of this precious 4-year-old is one of the most tragic cases that we have seen and has had a lasting impact on our office, law enforcement and the (Lexington County) coroner’s office. Lilly’s death is incomprehensible to us and is compounded by the callous nature of her mother’s actions.”

Estrada-Lopez’s case would have been handled before now except for various matters that caused delay, such as COVID-19 and the lengthy 2019 death penalty trial of Tim Jones for killing his five children, prosecutors said.

In February, 2020, Estrada-Lopez’s husband Steadman, now 28, was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Circuit Judge Eugene Griffith after a five-day jury trial. He is now in the S.C. Department of Corrections.

The jury found Steadman guilty of homicide by child abuse under a section of that law that includes neglect. Steadman did not take part in Lilly’s killing but he admitted seeing Lilly restrained to the bed with tape and suffering medical distress and that he had failed to provide necessary medical care, prosecutors said

Noah Feit contributed to this story.

Recommended Stories

  • Florida fourth grade teacher charged with soliciting a 2-year-old, detectives say

    A Palm Beach County elementary teacher has been charged with soliciting a two-year-old child. Detectives believe more children could have fell victim.

  • French hospitals boost Easter staff to battle virus resurge

    French hospitals brought in extra staff for the Easter holiday weekend to cope with growing numbers of virus patients, while travelers converged on train stations and highways to flee big cities before new nationwide restrictions take hold. Bracing for more COVID-19 patients arriving over the weekend, hospitals across hard-hit northern France were ordered to bring in extra staff. Dr. Christophe Boyer, head of emergency services at the Amiens-Picardie Hospital, is worried about the rising number of patients but also dismayed that after more than a year of the pandemic, he’s asking staff to make an extra effort yet again and work on Easter.

  • 1 officer killed, 1 injured in car ramming attack at U.S. Capitol

    Officer William "Billy" Evans, an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police force, was killed when a man drove a car into a street barricade in Washington D.C.

  • 13-year-old sexually assaulted in broad daylight at her complex: HPD

    "He was very bold to sexually assault her at 1 p.m. when people were walking by. Someone could have seen something," HPD detective said.

  • Gordon Hayward adds to Charlotte Hornets’ mounting injury problems versus Pacers

    Hayward didn’t start the second half in Indianapolis

  • Suez Canal shipping backlog ends, days after giant vessel freed

    CAIRO (Reuters) -All ships stranded by the grounding of the giant container ship Ever Given in the Suez Canal in March had passed through the canal by Saturday, ending the backlog that built up during the blockage, the canal authority said. The last 61 ships, out of 422 ships that were queuing when the vessel was dislodged on Monday, passed through the vital trade artery on Saturday, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said. In total, 85 ships had been due to pass through the canal on Saturday including 24 ships that arrived after Ever Given was dislodged, the SCA said.

  • Did ‘Law & Order’ Just Open the Door for Benson and Stabler to Finally Hook Up?

    NBCThis post contains spoilers for Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime.Reunited, and it feels so... well, not good, really. On Thursday night, Law & Order finally reunited NBC’s most beloved platonic couple: After a decade apart, Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler are back on the case. Unfortunately, it took the death of Stabler’s wife, Kathy, at the hands of a mysterious, high-level criminal to make it happen.Thursday marks the premiere of Meloni’s new Law & Order spinoff, Organized Crime. Given the magnitude of Benson and Stabler’s (Babe-ler’s?) reunion, it should come as no surprise that NBC blew the event up into a crossover event with SVU—which opened on Kathy Stabler being wheeled into an ambulance as a stunned Olivia looked on. Apparently, despite the fact that the Stablers have been living overseas, they’ve become a bombing target here in the U.S. Maybe it has something to do with Elliot’s new job?As Stabler explains, he went on a walkabout for a few years after his departure from the NYPD; he began working private security and eventually, he wound up working as an international liaison handling terrorism, sex-trafficking, and organized crime. He came to New York to testify on a case, and Kathy had tagged along. Apparently, the police placard in their rental car tipped off the bomber.Kathy initially survived the attack, but later died in the hospital of a ruptured spleen. Benson and her team are able to track down the suspected bomber, but soon enough he, too, is found dead in his cell from an overdose. The explosive appears to have been an international design.Life After ‘SVU’: Christopher Meloni on ‘They Came Together,’ Stabler, and His Famous BehindSadly for Kathy, her brush with death is mostly just a plot device to bring Benson and Stabler together (and, of course, launch Stabler’s new standalone TV gig). Benson volunteers to lead the bombing investigation, and allows her old partner to accompany her during the first interrogation, where they question a QAnon devotee. It quickly becomes clear, however, that the perpetrator in this case is someone far more sophisticated.A lot has changed since last time Stabler appeared onscreen. In his latter seasons, especially, Meloni’s character became known for his hot temper and propensity for bending the rules—qualities that have not aged well in light of recent discussions of how cop procedurals have promoted harmful ideas about policing. So as Stabler made his grand return, viewers also got a healthy dose of hand-wringing about how “good” or “bad” of a cop he might be now. “Don’t tell me, ‘We don’t do it that way anymore, please,’” Stabler tells Benson at one point. “I’ve been living out of New York, not under a rock.” Vouching for his former colleague to a newer peer, Finn insists, “End of the day, he’s a good cop.”Eventually, Stabler loses his cool over the questions: “I’m pretty sick of people judging me for who I was 12 years ago,” he says. “I was a good cop then, I’m a good cop now.”As Ayanna Bell, the organized crime officer in charge of hunting down the criminal element responsible for his wife’s apparent murderer, shoots back, “Guys who came up when you did, you guys never think you need to change your ways.”But the chief order of business in hour one of this crossover event, naturally, was addressing the distance that’s festered between Stabler and Benson in their decade apart.It’s been 10 years since Benson and Stabler worked a case together. Meloni’s last episode, the Season 12 finale, ended with Stabler shooting the daughter of a rape victim, who’d open fire in the NYPD precinct with a gun she’d purchased off the street. In subsequent episodes, Benson learned her longtime partner had resigned. The two have not spoken since.“Are you sorry for leaving, or are you sorry for walking—for not giving me the courtesy of telling me?” Benson asks. “You were the single most important person in my life. And you just... disappeared.”“I know,” Elliot replies. “I was afraid. If I heard your voice, I wouldn’t have been able to leave.”Stabler and Benson’s partnership was always, erm, shall we say... intense? That fact came up Thursday night as well, as newer squad members, including Amanda Rollins, hint at the ambiguous “thing” the pair notoriously shared. Stabler seems curious when Finn mentions Olivia’s romantic relationships, and tries to glean some information out of his old colleague—only to be told he’ll need to ask himself.At the risk of sounding crass about poor Kathy’s death, her tragic fate does prompt one, yes, very crass question: Are we finally, after all these years, going to see Stabler and Benson kiss? Pretty please?Right now, however, Stabler obviously has bigger fish to fry. Kathy’s murder case is officially out of Benson’s jurisdiction, although that’s no guarantee she’ll stand down. Stabler’s youngest son, Eli, is shattered over his mother’s death and despondent that the family will not be returning to Rome. (Sadly, NBC apparently does not have the funds to give us Law & Order Takes Tuscany.) Stabler himself, meanwhile, has already begun grilling international criminals and chasing down leads, continually referring back to a smuggling case he’d been working in Puglia. Turns out, medical supplies have become a lucrative source of money for organized crime rings during COVID times. At the root of all this, it seems, is Freddie (Dylan McDermott)—the son of a notorious mob boss named Sinatra (yes, Sinatra) whose goons were also behind the Puglia PPE smuggling. Freddie, who also goes by the name Richard Wheatley, enjoys an upper-crust existence, painting himself as a legitimate businessman. Even Sinatra seemed ready to rat his son out to Stabler—but unfortunately, Freddie got to him first and executed him on the Wonder Wheel in Coney Island. Now, the chase is afoot. It seems likely that this case will consume a good portion of Organized Crime’s premiere season, or at least provide its early narrative backbone. But once the fog clears and the gavel inevitably falls, there will be time for other, longer-simmering questions—including, yes, whether after all these years, fans might finally get to see Benson and Stabler reconcile and, eventually, smooch. For now, however, we’ll have to wait and see.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Sen. Cruz: Border crisis result of 3 decisions Biden made in his first week as president

    Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, argues President Biden 'caused the border crisis we are seeing right now' with his immigration actions.

  • MLB moves All-Star game out of Atlanta in response to new Georgia voting law

    MLB moves its All-Star game out of Atlanta eight days after Georgia passed a law that voting rights advocates say makes it harder for people to vote.

  • New Zealand TV commentator apologizes for mock Asian accent

    A New Zealand television commentator who adopted a mock Asian accent during a post-game rugby interview on Friday is likely to keep his job despite an outpouring of public criticism. Joe Wheeler, a former New Zealand Maori representative who commentates for the cable network Sky Sport, used the accent after the Super Rugby Aotearoa match between the Highlanders and Crusaders. Speaking with Highlanders flyhalf Mitchell Hunt, Wheeler referenced the performance of Japan international flanker Kazuki Himeno who started a match for the Highlanders for the first time.

  • China 'driving out journalists', EU says after BBC's Sudworth leaves

    The EU accuses Beijing of harassing foreign journalists after John Sudworth's departure for Taiwan.

  • The Balkans deploys bees and drones in new efforts to ramp up mine clearing

    Drones working alongside honey bees could be deployed to clear landmines and unexploded bombs in the Balkans. Bees are known to be able to detect landmines after scientists discovered that they could sniff out explosives. But sending people into mine packed areas to track the bees' movements is understandably risky. Researchers from Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia are now flying drones to film the bees, uploading the footage to a computer and using machine learning to plot their movements. It holds the possibility of clearing landmines faster, more securely and effectively - offering hope to the 60 million people who live in fear. Hundreds of thousands of mines planted during the Balkans war remain unexploded, while least 15 people are killed or maimed by landmines everyday, according to the Mines Advisory Group.

  • US and Iran to hold indirect talks on the nuclear deal in Vienna, a first step toward a major goal for Biden

    Though US and Iranian officials will not participate in direct talks, this still marks a major step toward restoring the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • Bregman homers for 2nd straight day, Astros beat A's again

    Alex Bregman hit a three-run homer for his second longball in two games, and the Houston Astros slugged past the Oakland Athletics 9-5 on Friday night. Yuli Gurriel also connected and Michael Brantley added a run-scoring double as Houston jumped out to a big lead again — a night after the Astros won the opener 8-1 behind Zack Greinke's six shutout innings. Kyle Tucker hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh as Houston added an insurance run — and it was an important one, as Chad Pinder connected for a two-run homer in the bottom half.

  • Video: Boston doctor discusses new CDC travel guidelines for fully vaccinated

    Dr. Shira Doron, of Tufts Medical Center, explains why the CDC doesn't want people taking trips right now, even though the agency deemed travel is low-risk for fully-vaccinated people.

  • Child among four dead in California office building shooting

    Police said there was "a business and personal relationship between the suspect and the victims"

  • US Capitol: Police officer dies after car rams security barrier

    The driver of the vehicle was shot dead by police after lunging at officers with a knife.

  • Turkish media outlets - including the BBC - fell for an April Fools' news story that said the UN was planning a second Suez Canal for Egypt

    Turkish outlets have hastily deleted articles reporting an April Fools' story by The Guardian, which said a "Suez 2" was in the works.

  • Pelosi ordered flags to be flown at half-staff after a Capitol Police officer died following car-ramming incident

    At a press conference on Friday, acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said that a Capitol Police officer died.

  • Trevor Bauer flirts with no-hitter, gets plenty of support to win Dodgers debut

    Trevor Bauer throws a no-hitter through six innings as the Dodgers score plenty of runs to stay ahead of late Colorado Rockies surge in an 11-6 win.