Lexington murder suspect arrested 7 months after deadly shooting, records show

A Lexington murder suspect was arrested Monday evening, according to Fayette County Detention Center records.

Robert Okorley, 40, is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, second degree assault, criminal mischief and possessing a handgun as a convicted felon. He’s being held on a $885,000 bond, according to court records.

Some court records for Okorley weren’t immediately accessible, but FOX 56 reported Okorley was previously wanted in the death of Jesse Jimenez. Jimenez was shot and killed in an apartment at 721 West Main Street, which is also home to Trifecta, a web design and marketing agency.

On Nov. 5, a man showed up at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound, Lexington police Lt. Chris Van Brackel said at the time.

When police learned that that man was in the 700 block of West Main Street when he was injured, they went back to investigate further and found the man later identified as Jimenez dead in an apartment on the upper level of the building. The building is occupied on the lower level by a web design and marketing agency.

Okorley was one of Bluegrass Crime Stoppers’ wanted suspects since May 2. He was wanted by the Lexington Police Department and the U.S. Marshals.

