Lexington murder suspect arrested in Mississippi, will be extradited to Kentucky

A man accused of killing another man in Lexington in September has been detained in Hattiesburg, Miss., according to Lexington police.

Bobby Hubbard was arrested on Saturday by the Hattiesburg Police Department for an outstanding warrant from the homicide, police said Monday. He’s been charged with murder and is awaiting extradition back to Kentucky.

In the evening hours of Sept. 12, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West Sixth Street for a report of individual who had been shot, police said. 22-year-old Doricky Harris was transported to the hospital but died there after arrival.

Police didn’t say what led up to the shooting.