Lexington murder suspect claims self-defense in apartment shooting. Jury deliberates

Jurors will decide if a man from Michigan committed murder or acted in self-defense when he shot and killed another man at a Lexington apartment complex.

David Williams, 34, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 22-year-old Quatrell Kimble in 2019. The shooting happened in July at the Coolavin Apartments on West Sixth Street. Williams isn’t denying he shot and killed Kimble, but he said it was in self-defense. Williams said in court that Kimble had a gun and threatened him.

The shooting happened in a stairwell at the Coolavin Apartments. With Kimble at the top of the steps, Williams fired from the bottom of the steps and shot Kimble multiple times, according to court statements. Emergency responders found Kimble lying on the steps and tried to perform CPR before he was taken to a hospital.

Williams fled the scene of the shooting with his girlfriend, Tyreshe Monique Webb, who’s also on trial in the case. They wound up back near the scene a while later, at which point Williams was arrested, according to court records.

Closing arguments finished Thursday morning in Williams’ and Webb’s trial. If they decide to convict Williams, jurors were given the options of murder, manslaughter and reckless homicide.

Prosecutors have argued in court that Williams can’t claim self-defense because he didn’t know Kimble had a gun.

“He didn’t know it was there,” Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Laren said in court Thursday. “Nobody knew that gun was there until Quatrell’s body was at UK Medical Center.”

Kimble’s gun was loaded, according to court statements. It had one round in the chamber. Laren said that indicated Kimble hadn’t shot at Williams.

Laren also argued that Williams had more than two years since the homicide to come up with a self-defense story and Williams should’ve been more forthcoming if the shooting was in self-defense.

“All Williams said is ‘I don’t know nothing about nothing’” when he was first questioned by police after the shooting, Laren said in court.

Laren said Williams lied to police about his real name and his date of birth. He also said Williams was vague about where he lived and told investigators he’d never been arrested.

“Turns out he’s a felon, so maybe he didn’t want the police to know that,” Laren said.

Laren also argued that Williams’ accuracy when firing at Kimble from a distance was a sign of his intent to kill him. Williams fired four shots at Kimble from about 14 feet away and hit Kimble with all four shots, Laren said in court. The shots hit Kimble in the heart, lungs and pelvis.

Attorney: ‘Crazy’ to think shooter was wrong to defend himself

Daniel Whitley, Williams’ defense attorney, said prosecutors hadn’t been able to prove Williams’ story of self-defense was inaccurate.

“For over two and a half years, they’ve had the obligation — the responsibility — to prove the case,” Whitley said in closing arguments Thursday. “They haven’t done that.”

Whitley said Kimble’s gun was stolen from a burglary in Mississippi and suggested that is is possible Kimble threatened Williams. It was “crazy” to think Williams was wrong to defend himself, Whitley said.

Whitley said prosecutors were “wanting to make it seem like this young man just pulled a gun and shot someone for no reason.”

“They can’t explain why no one came forward to tell you ‘Mr. Williams is not telling the truth,’” Whitley said.

Whitley also questioned why prosecutors didn’t bring more eyewitnesses and 911 callers into court to explain whether or not they heard threats made by Kimble before the shooting. Prosecutors did call an eyewitness to the stand who said they saw Williams shoot Kimble.

Shooter, girlfriend face additional charges

On top of murder, Williams is charged with aggravated trafficking, evidence tampering and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. Webb is not charged with the shooting but is charged with aggravated trafficking, hindering apprehension and improperly displaying registration plates.

Webb is charged with hindering in the case because she drove Williams away from the scene in a car which the couple borrowed from someone else, according to statements made in court. The two drove to Fayette Mall and bought clothes at Macy’s before returning to the area where the shooting happened, according to statements made in court.

Webb’s attorney, Robin Renee Slater, argued in court that Webb didn’t hinder Williams’ arrest because she ultimately brought him back.

“Giving someone a ride is not hindering prosecution,” she said. “ ... If anything, she assisted the police by bringing him back.”

Laren argued that Webb committed the crime of hindering prosecution as soon as she drove Williams away from the apartment complex.

“Ms. Webb absolutely knew that the police were looking for Williams,” he said.

Whitley argued that Williams and Webb returning to the scene was an indication Williams didn’t think he had done anything wrong. He said the couple would’ve taken off and fled the area otherwise.

“He believed he was defending himself and he didn’t want to run from justice,” Whitley said.

Laren said it was “a lucky break for police that, for whatever reason, these two defendants decided to come back to the same area.”

Both Williams and Webb were charged with aggravated trafficking because police found about $12,000 worth of a heroin/fentanyl mix in the back seat of the borrowed car Williams and Webb fled in, according to court statements. A smaller amount of a suspected heroin/fentanyl mix was also found in Williams’ pocket.

Whitley argued there was no proof the $12,000 worth of drugs belonged to Williams because it wasn’t his car. It could’ve been left there by someone else, he said. Whitley also questioned why the bag containing the $12,000 worth of drugs wasn’t tested for DNA evidence to help determine who owned it.

Whitley said Williams was guilty of drug possession but there wasn’t enough evidence to indicate his offense rose to the level of trafficking.

Laren argued that people don’t leave such a large value of drugs lying around. He also said Williams had more than $2,000 in cash on him when he was arrested, some of which was in large bills. Laren said that’s indicative of a “high-level dealer.”

“Maybe this was a business dispute,” Laren said to jurors, referring to the fact that Kimble also had drugs on him at the time of his death, according to court statements. “Maybe it’s a disagreement over territory. Maybe they just don’t like each other. ... He is a drug dealer. He committed a murder. And I’m going to ask you to hold him accountable for that.”

Jurors heard testimony from officers and others at the scene, watched video, looked at photographs and listened to 911 calls from the scene before closing arguments occurred Thursday morning. Deliberations started around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.