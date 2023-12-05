Lexington murder suspect denies shooting victim. But he defends the person he says did it

One of three suspects charged with killing a Lexington man and setting his body on fire outside the city told police afterward that he did not shoot the victim, according to police interviews played in court Tuesday.

Cecil Thomas Russell, 39, stands trial this week on charges of murder, complicity to abuse a corpse, complicity to commit arson, evidence tampering and criminal mischief after the body of Lazarus Parker was found by firefighters in the trunk of a burning car inside a barn in Bourbon County more than two years ago, according to Kentucky State Police.

On Tuesday morning, prosecutors played hours of previous police interviews with Russell before a jury. During those interviews, Russell said he didn’t shoot Parker — he said another suspect, 39-year-old Martae Shanks, did. But he defended Shanks, alleging that Shanks shot Parker in self-defense while the two were in a dispute in a home on Dakota Street.

Before Parker’s body was found, the timeline and evidence in the case suggested Parker was shot inside the residence, and his body was taken to the barn in Bourbon County on Feb. 9, 2021.

Autumn Owens, 30, and Shanks, who are now married, were charged later in relation to the incident. They faced multiple counts of drug trafficking, drug possession, criminal mischief, complicity to abuse a corpse, and complicity to arson.

When interviewed by police after the incident, Russell said the dispute was between Parker and Shanks, who were fighting over drugs, money and women. Parker allegedly fired two shots towards Russell before his gun jammed. When the shots rang out, Russell said he immediately hid in the bathroom, where he stayed for the rest of the altercation.

“(Lazarus) shot twice at me and then (the) gun jammed and next gun (he) picked up didn’t have any bullets in it,” Russell said. “I thought there was so many shots that I thought they were going back and forth.”

After the first two shots from Parker, he said the rest came from Shanks. Russell told police during the interview he didn’t have a gun during the dispute. He said he made multiple attempts to call family or friends while hiding in the bathroom.

Once it was apparent that Parker was dead, Russell said he stressed that the three needed to call police. He told police he thought Shanks was fearful because he was a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. He urged Shanks his actions were done in self defense.

“I am trying to figure out why they aren’t calling the police,” Russell told police. “This whole thing was a convicted felon with a firearm at most. At the most!”

The couple was expected to be on trial with Russell, but Owens — whose last name is now Shanks — previously accepted a deal in exchange for cooperating with prosecutors, according to Russell’s attorney, Daniel Whitley. Martae Shanks accepted a deal with prosecutors as recently as last Thursday, he said. Both are expected to testify in court Wednesday.

Russell told police repeatedly that he had nothing to do with the death, never touched the body, and was telling the truth. After the shooting, Russell told police he went in and out of the house and continued to drink and use drugs.

“I am not going to sit in here and have charges put on me that I didn’t do,” he said during his interview.

He did not immediately disclose any involvement in the removal of Parker’s body, but later admitted he did follow behind the other suspects as they drove to the site where the body was burned.

Russell told police that Martae Shanks demanded Russell follow them to the barn in Bourbon County where the body was burned in a separate car.He said he complied because he just witnessed the murder, and was scared Shanks would hurt him.

Investigators continued to press Russell, who was very passionate about what he was telling officers, walking back and forth as he recounted what happened. One investigator questioned why Martae Shanks would put the blame on Russell if it truly was a matter of self defense.

“Martae saved my life, for real,” he said. “Why would he put this on me? He is scared to go to jail for a gun.”

Opening statements began Monday following jury selection which yielded a pool of eight men and six women — 12 of whom appear to be white. Following opening statements, several law enforcement officials and first responders testified. The trial is expected to last four days.