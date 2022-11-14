Lexington murder suspect tried to clean up scene before fleeing, records say

A man accused of fatally stabbing 53-year-old Robert Wallace Jr. allegedly tried to clean up the scene before fleeing, according to court records.

Don Marshall, 43, has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. Lexington police said he was arrested in Georgetown last Tuesday and extradited to Fayette County Thursday afternoon, according to jail records.

On Oct. 14, at around 11:43 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to assist the Lexington Fire Department with an individual that was unresponsive.

When officers arrived, they located Wallace suffering from stab wounds, and he was declared dead at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Court documents say one of Wallace’s friends found him unconscious with stab wounds to the head, face and neck. There was also blood around and investigators determined Marshall attempted to clean up the scene with a mop and bleach before fleeing.

Surveillance footage showed Marshall walking into Wallace’s apartment at 1:45 a.m. the day of the killing and walking out alone nearly seven hours later, according to court documents. Marshall was the only person to enter the apartment during that time span and was alone with Wallace, according to court documents.

Marshall is being held on a $750,000 bond at the Fayette County Detention Center, according to jail records.