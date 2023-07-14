Lexington murders dip after record-setting years. But youth violence remains an issue

After years of city leaders campaigning and working to reduce gun violence, the data is starting to bear results.

Following four consecutive years of new homicide records, Lexington has seen a downward trend in murders so far this year. As of July 13, 12 people had been killed in homicides, compared to 23 murders which had taken place by mid-July in 2022.

Lexington reported nearly as many homicides in one month alone last year — there were 11 homicides reported in May 2022. The city reported 44 total homicides last year, breaking the 2021 record of 37.

While the city has seen additional homicides in recent days, Lexington’s nine murders through the first half of the year were the fewest since 2017.

The city has also seen a marked decrease in non-fatal shootings this year: there were 37 reported in the first six months of 2023. The city reported 61 in that same time frame last year and 62 in 2021, according to police data.

But youth gun violence remains an issue: one-third of Lexington’s homicides this year have involved a victim under the age of 20.

Devine Carama, director of One Lexington, has led one of the primary efforts to reduce the city’s violent crimes. He said the collaborative effort by all involved has made a big difference. Getting average people involved in the initiative has made a big difference as well.

“There’s a lot of individuals with lived experience that are in these neighborhoods – in the ‘hood,’ on the block everyday, that have experienced the impacts of gun violence,” Carama said. “And we rely on them a lot to mediate conflicts, to talk to the youth that they encounter each and every day, because they’re constantly in spaces that we can’t be in all the time.”

Mayor Linda Gorton said the reduction in deadly crime through the first half of 2023 was encouraging.

“We are cautiously hopeful by the lower number of homicides this year, and are proud of the work of One Lexington, our Division of Police, and all of those helping to keep our city safe,” Gorton said in a statement to the Herald-Leader. “The City will continue the work, finding proven, innovative tools to help those affected by violent crime and reduce potential future violent crimes, including homicide.”

Despite positive momentum, Carama said it’s difficult to celebrate it because people are still suffering.

“Because we deal with this kind of day-to-day, we never really feel celebratory, even though we are seeing this progress,” Carama said.

Despite a decrease in the number of gun violence-related fatalities, murders that are happening are especially devastating for the community because they involve young people. About 33% of the homicides that have occurred in 2023 involve people aged 20 or younger — Christopher Valdez, 16, Jalen Henderson, 19, Michael Stinnett, 16, and Damar Weathers, 18.

Eighteen percent of homicides in 2022 included victims aged 20 or younger.

Victims’ families: ‘Think about the true consequences’

Victims’ family members said Lexington’s youth need more support to make better decisions. Some also advocated for harsher punishments for violent and deadly crime.

The victims’ family members interviewed for this story are part of We are Survivors — a local gun violence prevention group that works alongside the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Members of “We are Survivors” gun violence prevention group hug each other outside of the Lexington courthouse on Sunday afternoon. Taylor Six/tsix@herald-leader.com

Deana Mullins, whose 19-year-old son Sean Howard was killed in 2017, said she felt young adults and teens turn to gun violence when they’re searching for “instant gratification” to resolve conflict. The man who went to trial for her son’s murder was acquitted following a jury trial in 2021.

“I think a lot of kids need instant gratification and that is what gun violence is,” she said. “It solves that problem to them, but it solves it to a point where it is a permanent. It makes it permanent and I don’t think a lot of our kids stop and think about the true consequences of what happens ... a lot of them haven’t been taught.”

She also said she felt youth involved in violent crime had a lack of respect for other people and were able to get their hands on guns too easily.

Mullins said it’s important for parents to know where kids are going and who they’re spending time with. She also said it’s important for them to know about gun safety and to contact One Lexington or the sheriff’s office if they’re concerned about safety or potential violence.

Ricardo Franklin, whose 21-year-old brother was shot and killed in 2014, said he felt some kids don’t know how to process their anger and emotions, and they wind up making mistakes they can’t take back.

“As we know a split second can change anything and after something has happened, you don’t get that back,” Franklin said.

Franklin’s cousin, 20-year-old Zion Clark, was also killed in a drive-by shooting in March 2020. His case remains unsolved. Clark’s mother, Tiffany Clark, said her son was a victim caught in the crossfire of another person’s dispute. He was shot seven times, she said.

Clark said many young men providing for their families can easily turn to criminal activity. She said some youth access guns from siblings or friends. She also expressed concerns about guns being brought in from other states and cities and provided to teens.

Jackie Shannon is the grandmother of 18-year-old Tyler Williams, who was shot multiple times and killed in July 2017. His case remains unsolved. She said she felt youth involved in gun violence had less remorse than in the past.

“Some friends and I speak about that — these kids are not like us when we were coming up,” Shannon said. “If you were in a fight, two minutes later you were friends again playing ball or jump rope, it doesn’t happen like that anymore. Today, they have to prove a point, and they shoot each other.”

Wantrice Proctor, the mother of Micheal Proctor, said she has concerns about suspects not facing enough punishment in deadly shootings. Micheal Proctor was killed when he was 17 years old, and a suspect in his case ultimately got probation after pleading guilty to facilitation to murder.

Wantrice Proctor said her son — a straight A student at an all-boys academy — was caught in a set of friends that she and her family knew nothing about.

“These kids are not being held accountable and that is why it is happening in Lexington,” Proctor told the Herald-Leader. “...Until they hold these kids accountable, it is not going to stop.”

‘Still work to do’ to address deadly shootings

Mullins is hopeful about lower homicide rates.

“That means less families having to process and deal with traumatic events,” said Mullins, a member of Moms Demand Action, which works with legislators to address gun violence and offers support to other survivors.

“We are going in the right direction,” she said. “... The lower numbers show the programs in place are doing what they are intended to do, because there is less violence and shootings. Somewhere, we are making a positive impact on the youth.”

Mullins attributed success to programs such as One Lexington, the city’s main violence prevention program geared towards teens and young adults.

“We have had a lot of people step up in the community as role models and events that are happening that are showing people young people you don’t have to choose that lifestyle and it is not one we want you to choose,” Mullins said. “...You aren’t going to succeed in that. It will not only bring sadness to the family of the victim, but bring sadness to your family not being able to see you like they normally would.”

Franklin said he felt good about fewer deaths, but “there is still work to do.”

“The overall death total is down from previous years at this point in July, and while that is something to be excited about there have been deaths this year, even in the last week,” Franklin said. “So there is still work to do to get to no homicides and no shootings occurring in Lexington.”

Franklin, who works at the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, said he works with the youth to help them know there are people there for them, and other ways to make positive impacts in the community.

Carama said he plans to continue to do the work that’s helped the city reduce murder rates while planning ahead for the future. Carama and others who work with ONE Lexington help to mentor children and offer support within Fayette County Public Schools. The program also works with victims of gun violence directly to mitigate the impacts and look to help them resolve issues.

One Lexington Director Devine Carama, right, and members of Black Men United organize a ‘neighborhood engagement walk.’ They took bags of fresh produce provided by Black Soil KY to multiple blocks along Chestnut Street to provided food and resources to neighborhoods affected by recent shootings, May 4, 2023.

Carama hopes to “stay vigilant” regarding violent crime and continue to see long-term success by empowering One Lexington’s community partners.

“That’s been the theme of what we’ve been doing, is empowering the community to do more and take more ownership,” Carama said.

City and county programs offer help for those impacted by gun violence. To be put in touch with survivors’ groups and programming at the sheriff’s office, contact Sheriff Kathy Witt at 859-252-1771. ONE Lexington can be reached at 859-303-2637.

