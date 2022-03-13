Lexington neighborhood restricted as man barricades himself inside home, police say

Law enforcement officers restricted access to a Midlands neighborhood overnight as they negotiated with a man who barricaded himself inside at home, the Lexington Police Department said.

The man is having a mental health crisis and threatened to hurt himself, according to police.

Police, including crisis negotiations unit officers, were at a home in the 100 block of Cherry Hall Drive. That’s within two blocks of both Lexington High School and East Main Street.

The incident began Saturday night and continued into Sunday, police said.

Information on what led up to the incident was not available, and there was no word how it was reported to police.

“EMS is on standby and our focus is on a safe resolution to this incident for all involved,” police said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.