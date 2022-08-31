Lexington’s North Broadway shut down during morning rush-hour after shooting

A man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday morning after a shooting near downtown Lexington, according to Lexington police.

Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department said they received a report of a shooting at approximately 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. A man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen was found in the intersection of North Broadway and Loudon Avenue when officers arrived.

The man was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Anderson said.

Police investigated a residence nearby on Dakota Street but no suspect information was provided. The investigation is active and remains ongoing.

A section of North Broadway between Seventh Street and Loudon Avenue was initially shut down during the morning rush-hour commute while police investigated but it has since been reopened.