Lexington nurse accused of killing patient worked at another local hospital for months

The former Lexington nurse indicted on a murder charge Monday had also been working as a nurse at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital until the charge was filed, according to a university spokesperson.

Eyvette Hunter, 52, was charged with murder for allegedly committing intentional medical maltreatment, causing a 97-year-old patient’s death on May 5 at Baptist Health Lexington. The patient, James Morris, died as “a direct result” of Hunter’s actions on April 30, Lexington police said in a news release Tuesday.

Hunter was arrested on Tuesday and is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond, according to jail records.

According to a spokesperson for Baptist Health, Hunter was terminated from the hospital and reported to the Kentucky Board of Nursing following the incident with Morris.

Hunter’s nursing license was suspended by the state nursing board Monday, the same day she was indicted, according to documents obtained by the Herald-Leader.

But Hunter was also working at UK from November 2021 to the date of her arrest, UK spokesman Jay Blanton confirmed. Hunter worked at the UK Chandler Medical Center as a traveling nurse, Blanton said. She was placed there by Health Carousel Travel Network, an outside agency, Blanton said.

When UK HealthCare learned of her suspension by the Kentucky Board of Nursing and the indictment on Tuesday, she was immediately released her from her duties, Blanton said.

Hunter previously held nursing licenses in other states too, but did not face discipline from the boards in those states, according to nursing license records. A spokesperson for Baptist Health Lexington and Blanton said Hunter didn’t have any additional maltreatment incidents prior to the incident in April.

Hunter had been licensed as a registered nurse in Kentucky since 2018, state board records show. Prior to that, she had been licensed as a licensed practical nurse since 2007.

What caused a Lexington nurse to be charged with murder

According to Hunter’s suspension order, Morris was admitted to the hospital “after a slip and fall injury.” Morris was aggressive and agitated while in the hospital and Hunter requested medication to calm him down on April 30.

When the request was denied, Hunter allegedly withdrew a vial of lorazepam meant for another patient. Lorazepam is used to relieve anxiety, according to the National Library of Medicine. It’s intended to work by slowing brain activity.

Hunter appeared in Morris’ room several minutes later with a syringe and “proceeded to administer something intravenously,” the Board of Nursing document states. After that, Morris became sedated.

Another hospital employee saw what happened and asked Hunter what she gave Morris. Hunter answered “something special,” the Board of Nursing’s order suspending Hunter says.

Morris was later found with labored breathing and his oxygen saturation equipment turned off, according to the order.

“It was determined that Respondent had disarmed/lowered the oxygen monitoring system several times as to not set off an alarm at the bedside,” the Board of Nursing’s order states.

The document indicates that Morris had aspirated on food or medicine given to him. As a result of the incident, he developed pneumonia, according to the Board of Nursing. Morris went to hospice care on May 3 and died two days later.

“Despite the rapidly declining condition of the patient, Respondent never called for rapid response nor acted with any sense of urgency,” the Board of Nursing stated. “Respondent did however edit documentation of administration of Ativan on ‘patient B’ to state ‘not given.’”

The Board of Nursing’s suspension order states that Hunter later admitted that she had given Morris Ativan, the brand name for lorazepam, without an order, “as well as, subsequently feeding him.”

Police began investigating about two months after Morris’ death, after the case was referred to Lexington police by the state Attorney General’s office. Police said Baptist Health was cooperative with the investigation.