Lexington officer injured in collision goes home from hospital facing ‘a long journey’

Karla Ward
·1 min read

A Lexington police officer who was seriously injured in a crash last month has been released from the hospital, but she still has a long road ahead, police said.

Officer Dawn Miller was released from Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital Friday, Lexington police said in a news release.

Miller was driving on the inner loop of New Circle Road at 1:36 a.m. April 12 when a motorist driving the wrong direction collided with her cruiser between the Harrodsburg Road and Nicholasville Road exits.

Police had received multiple calls about the vehicle going the wrong way on New Circle, but police said they do not believe Miller was responding to those calls when the collision occurred.

The woman who was driving the other vehicle, Angelina Sue Raad, 38, of Winchester, died.

“After undergoing multiple surgeries, Officer Miller still has a long journey toward recovery,” police said in the statement Friday.

“We want to say thank you to the Lexington Fire Department, UK Hospital, and Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital for the care and support shown to Officer Miller throughout these difficult times,” police said. “We are grateful for their services to our community.

“We also would like to thank everyone for their continued thoughts and prayers for Officer Miller.”

Miller has worked for the Lexington Police Department since March 2017.

Officer Dawn Miller was released from Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital Friday.
Officer Dawn Miller was released from Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital Friday.

Recommended Stories

  • Blue Springs police find boy who had been reported missing Thursday morning

    “The family is extremely worried and hoping for a safe return,” police said.

  • Dawn Porter on Directing Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey for ‘The Me You Can’t See’ (Exclusive)

    ET speaks with ‘The Me You Can’t See’ director Dawn Porter on convincing Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey to open up in their new series. The director also reveals how Prince Harry is doing best to protect Meghan Markle and their son Archie, amid their rift with the royal family. ‘The Me You Can’t See’ premieres May 21 on Apple TV+.

  • K.C. Southern Agrees to $30 Billion CN Rail Deal, Jilting CP

    (Bloomberg) -- Kansas City Southern agreed to a $30 billion merger with Canadian National Railway Co., scrapping a $25 billion deal with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. after it declined to boost its offer.Under the deal, Canadian National will pay $200 and 1.129 shares of its stock for each share of Kansas City Southern, the U.S. railroad said in a statement Friday. Kansas City Southern paid a $700 million breakup fee to Canadian Pacific, which will be reimbursed by Canadian National.Kansas City Southern last week deemed Canadian National’s bid superior and gave Canadian Pacific until the end of this week to sweeten its offer. Instead, Canadian Pacific said it wouldn’t enter a bidding war. It urged Kansas City Southern to drop its larger rival’s proposal because of heightened risk that the deal couldn’t win approval from U.S. regulators, which is still a looming question mark for Canadian National.The ultimate outcome will determine which gets to be the first railroad to operate from Canada, down through the U.S. and on to Mexico. Kansas City Southern gets about half its revenue from Mexico, which is poised to capture investment as manufacturers seek to use a renegotiated trilateral trade agreement to shorten overseas supply lines.“I am confident that together with KCS’s experienced and talented team, we will meaningfully connect the continent,” Canadian National Chief Executive Officer Jean-Jacques Ruest said in the statement.Kansas City Southern was little changed at $294.52 at 1:11 p.m. in New York. The railroad’s shares had advanced 44% this year through Thursday. Canadian National declined 1.6% to C$126.23 in Toronto, while Canadian Pacific rose 1.5% to C$98.63.Now that Kansas City Southern has spurned Canadian Pacific, the focus shifts to the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, which will decide whether Canadian National can use a voting trust to complete the financial portion of the transaction. Closing the deal is contingent on getting such approval.The trust would allow Kansas City Southern stockholders to get paid for their shares while government approval to merge operations is pending -- a process that could take more than a year. The STB, which has final say on U.S. railroad mergers, has approved Canadian Pacific’s trust but hasn’t made a final decision on Canadian National’s.Canadian National’s proposal is “illusory,” Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel said in a Thursday letter to Kansas City Southern’s board, citing opposition from the U.S. Justice Department and a large shareholder. Creel also pointed to the STB’s decision to judge the Canadian National proposal under tougher antitrust standards.Canadian National has said it’s confident that its proposal will get regulatory approval.Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific had reached a merger agreement in March that Canadian National topped in April. The U.S. carrier earlier this month said it planned to accept Canadian National’s offer.Creel early Thursday said he “remained confident” that the STB wouldn’t approve Canadian National’s proposal for a voting trust, pointing to language in a recent ruling in which the board said it expected “to take a more cautious approach.”The STB has said it would ultimately judge Canadian National’s proposal under stricter merger rules than Canadian Pacific’s, explaining that the smaller railroad’s plan would “result in the fewest overlapping routes.” Canadian National has to prove that its deal would be in the public interest, while Canadian Pacific merely has to establish that its tie-up wouldn’t hurt competition.Kansas City Southern is the smallest of the seven large U.S. and Canadian railroads and one of the industry’s few substantial merger targets remaining.(Updates with rail network map)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Not again.’ Colorado mom dies on tribute ride for son killed in motorcycle crash

    “I know my mom is happy and in a better place, no longer in pain.”

  • China’s Dalian Wanda Dumps Remaining AMC Entertainment Shares for $426 Million

    China’s Dalian Wanda Group has dumped almost all of its remaining holdings in AMC Entertainment for $426 million, bringing its stake down to just 0.002%, according to a Friday regulatory filing. Since last Thursday, it has sold off 30.4 million of its AMC shares, leaving it now just 10,000 shares, The development marks the conglomerate’s […]

  • Fantasy Baseball: Hitters you should consider dropping in your league

    Not every name on Fred Zinkie's list of eight bats to consider dropping are clear cuts, but depending on your league size, it's time to start considering some tough moves.

  • Feds seize 68 big cats from Tiger King Park

    Federal authorities have seized 68 big cats from an animal park in Oklahoma featured in Netflix's "Tiger King."

  • Vacant skyscraper sheds heavy debris in high winds, hitting passerby in New Orleans

    Firefighters say strong winds may have torn pieces off the abandoned tower.

  • Get silly with Bagel Skins, a versatile and smile-inducing snack

    Have you ever been eating a potato skin and thought to yourself, “Wouldn’t it be awesome if someone made these out of bagels?” No? Well, I made it happen anyway. Why? Because when an idea like “bagel skins” enters your head, you do what needs to be done. This is a silly recipe, and who among us is incapable of enjoying very silly things? They are as delicious as you are currently imagining, and it’s a fun project for whenever you’re stuck inside with on a rainy day. These aren’t bagels, which need to be perfect lest you face a pitchfork-wielding mob. No, they are bagel skins, and the only reason they exist is to show you a good time. (And to provide a more bite-sized option when you don’t have a bagel-sized appetite. And to offer an easily handheld passed app at brunches. Come to think of it, there are lots of reasons for bagel skins to exist.)

  • The Audi RS E-Tron GT Is a Legit Mountain Carver

    Our brief first drive of Audi's all-electric super sedan shows that this thing can hang with your local sports car hooligans.

  • Leafs' John Tavares released from hospital, out indefinitely

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was discharged from an area hospital on Friday morning, one day after a scary collision resulted in him being removed from the ice on a stretcher. "He was thoroughly examined and assessed by the neurosurgical team at St. Michael's Hospital and the club's medical director," the Maple Leafs wrote in a statement. Tavares, 30, was checked by Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot midway through the first period.

  • Maradona's medical team face manslaughter probe over star's death: source

    Seven people have been placed under formal investigation for manslaughter in Argentina over the death last year of footballing legend Diego Maradona, AFP has learned from a judicial source.

  • Elon Musk congratulates Ford on the debut of their new electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck

    A few days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk debuted the company's Cybertruck in November 2019, it saw 250,000 pre-orders.

  • All the times Bill Gates reportedly engaged in questionable conduct before he and Melinda Gates announced their divorce

    Gates' conduct toward female coworkers and ties to Jeffrey Epstein have faced scrutiny in the wake of his pending divorce from Melinda French Gates.

  • Parents outraged after Florida high school edits girls’ yearbook pictures to make clothes more conservative

    ‘Our daughters of Bartram deserve an apology,’ one mother says

  • ‘Die Jew.’ Jewish family visiting South Florida harassed while walking in Bal Harbour

    As a Jewish family visiting South Florida from New Jersey walked along Collins Avenue in Bal Harbour earlier this week, four men in an SUV began hurling insults — and garbage — at them.

  • Ashton Kutcher's twin didn't want to be 'the face of cerebral palsy.' Now he's glad

    Michael Kutcher, the twin of actor Ashton Kutcher, opened up to "Today" about his journey with cerebral palsy and his relationship with his brother.

  • A Georgia judge will allow Fulton County ballots to be unsealed and examined for evidence of fraud

    Judge Brian Amero agreed to allow 145,000 absentee ballots from Fulton County to be opened as part of an audit into the 2020 election.

  • Newly revealed text messages shed light on how Matt Gaetz's wingman could bring about his downfall

    "I would not feel really comfortable if I was anyone that had committed a crime with" Joel Greenberg right now, one former FBI agent told Insider.

  • Liz Cheney’s primary challenger describes impregnating 14-year-old girl at 18 as ‘like the Romeo and Juliet story’

    In what he called a "Romeo and Juliet story," U.S. House candidate and Wyoming state Senator Anthony Bouchard revealed late Thursday he had a "relationship with and impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18," reports The Casper Star-Tribune on Friday. Bouchard broke the news himself in a Facebook Live on Thursday, attempting to get "ahead of the story after learning that people were investigating it in opposition to his candidacy," writes the Star-Tribune. The senator is in the midst of challenging Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for her seat in the House, but says he does not believe Cheney's team was involved in digging up the story, the Star-Tribune reports. "Two teenagers, girl gets pregnant," says Bouchard in the Facebook Live video. "You've heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it's like the Romeo and Juliet story." Bouchard did not reveal the girl's age in the Facebook Live video, the Hill reports. Investigators have been hounding my family for weeks and now the liberal fake news is coming out with a hit piece about my teenage years. This is why good people avoid running for office. I won't back down, Swamp! @RepLizCheney Bring it! https://t.co/gaVSm6MkZM — Anthony Bouchard for Congress Against Cheney (@AnthonyBouchard) May 21, 2021 Bouchard says the two married in Florida when he was 19 and she was 15, and divorced three years later. At age 20, the unnamed ex-wife committed suicide, reports the Star-Tribune. "She had problems in another relationship," Bouchard added in his video. "Her dad committed suicide." Bouchard's plans to run for office remain seemingly unaffected: "Bring it on. I’m going to stay in this race," he said to the Star-Tribune. After announcing his candidacy in January, Bouchard reported raising over $300,000 in the first quarter of the year. More at The Casper Star-Tribune. More stories from theweek.comJoe Manchin calls increasingly likely GOP filibuster of Jan. 6 commission 'so disheartening'Harry Reid saw 'classified' things at Area 51 that 'fascinated me'Biden infrastructure compromise elicits cold reception from GOP negotiators