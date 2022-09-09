Lexington officer injured following police shooting that left another person dead

One person was killed and a Lexington Police officer was injured when the two exchanged gunfire Thursday night at a Kentucky hotel, a release from the police department said.

Officers were dispatched in Lexington to the Extended Stay America in the 3500 block of Tates Creek Road at about 10:43 p.m., Lexington Police spokesperson Hannah Sloan said in a release early Friday morning. She said the person who was killed shot at the officers when they tried to make contact. The officers returned fire, Sloan said, and the person who police had exchanged gunfire with was take to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

One Lexington Police officer was shot during the exchange, Sloan said. They were taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The identity of the person who was killed, as well as additional information as to why police had responded to the scene, was not released in the Lexington Police statement.

Kentucky State Police is handling the investigation, according to Sloan, who said additional information would be released Friday.

More headlines:Settlement reached in 'rainbow cake' photo lawsuit against a Louisville Christian school

This story will be updated.

Reach Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez at abrinez@gannett.com; follow her on Twitter at @SoyAnaAlvarez

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Shooting in Lexington, KY: Police officer injured, other person killed