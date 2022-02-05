Lexington officer shot but was protected by bulletproof vest. Police return fire.

A Lexington police officer’s bulletproof vest protected him when a juvenile shot him Saturday afternoon, Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said.

Police said the shooting happened at about 12:50 p.m., when officers on the 1000 block of Newtown Pike approached four juveniles who they thought were involved in a shooting on an earlier date.

“During the investigation, one of the juveniles fired a weapon, striking an officer,” Lexington police said in a statement. “Another officer returned gun fire, no one was injured.”

The officer who was hit was wearing a ballistic vest and was taken to a hospital for treatment of an injury that was not life-threatening.

Police said three of the juveniles were detained. Weathers said he was not sure if the fourth juvenile was involved.

The incident happened near the Shell gas station and convenience store at Newtown Pike and Newtown Court.

Newtown Pike was shut down in both directions during part of the investigation. A police dog and helicopter were brought to the scene.

Police said the officer’s body worn camera was activated during the incident.

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating, and the Lexington Police Department’s Public Integrity Unit will perform an internal review. The officer will be placed on administrative leave, police said.

State police said in a statement that they are “committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation.”

“To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered,” the news release stated. “Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.”

Weathers said the officer who was hit was still at the hospital as of about 4:30 p.m. Saturday and was “in good spirits.”