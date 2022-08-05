Lexington police find 1 man dead while responding to a shooting call

Lexington police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead.

The shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Augusta Drive, according to Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department. Officers were responding to a report of a subject down and found a dead male with a gunshot wound on scene, according to Anderson.

Anderson said Friday morning that police were still investigating the shooting and working to determine what led up to the incident. No suspect information was available.

It’s the city’s 28th homicide of 2022, which is nine short of the annual record set last year.

Map: See where Lexington homicides have occurred this year, which cases are still open

Investigators asked anyone with information about the incident to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.