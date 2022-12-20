Lexington police: 15-year-old charged in woman’s murder. Another suspect is at-large

Lexington police have charged a 15-year-old with murder and are also looking for another suspect in the death of a 19-year-old woman earlier this month.

The 15-year-old suspect has been charged with murder, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a firearm by a minor and first degree criminal mischief in connection to the shooting, according to police. They’re being held at a juvenile detention center.

The second suspect, 22-year-old Hubert Riley, has active warrants for charges of murder, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and first degree criminal mischief, according to police.

“Riley is considered armed and dangerous, and the public should call local law enforcement if they locate him,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

Anyone with information or knowledge of Riley’s location is encouraged to call the Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

The victim in the shooting was Elaina Mammen. Lexington police said they found Mammen suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 3400 block of Colonnade Drive on Dec. 10. Mammen was pronounced dead on scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

The killing was the 43rd homicide in Lexington of 2022, extending the annual record set just last year.