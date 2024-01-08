Lexington police: 2 seriously hurt in shooting. Suspect faces domestic violence charges

A shooting in Lexington Sunday afternoon left two people injured and one person was arrested, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The shooting happened around around 3:21 p.m. in the 2700 block of Red Clover Lane. Police said a man and a woman were shot.

The victims were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. Court documents say the victims were listed in critical condition.

Urbano Ortiz, 63, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault – domestic violence and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, police said. His arrest citation says he intentionally shot two family members who he lives with.

Three other people were inside the home when the shooting happened, according to court documents. Police said everyone involved had been accounted for as of Sunday evening.

He is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center and a bond has not yet been set in Ortiz’ case. He will be arraigned in Fayette District Court Monday.

Lexington doesn’t yet have available data on non-fatal shootings reported so far in 2024. The city reported 82 non-fatal shootings in 2023, which was a reduction compared to 2022, when 119 such incidents were reported.