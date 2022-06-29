Lexington police: 2 shooting victims found on Limestone, sent to hospital

Two people in Lexington were sent to the hospital overnight after being involved in a shooting, according to Lexington police.

The shooting happened sometime around 11:45 p.m. on Jordan Avenue. Police said they responded to a call of one person with a gunshot wound but found two — one male and one female — on North Limestone upon arrival.

The victims told police they were shot on Jordan Avenue. Police said the victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shell casings were recovered on the scene, but no suspect information was provided and the incident was still being investigated Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.