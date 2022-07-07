Lexington police arrest 19-year-old accused of a recent shooting

Lexington police on Wednesday arrested a suspect accused of shooting someone last week.

Court documents say that police responded to the area of Bold Bidder Drive near Gainesway Park at approximately 11 p.m. last Thursday for a report of an assault with a weapon. Responding officers found a male who had been grazed by a bullet.

According to court documents, the male was sent to the hospital. Several other people were also shot at.

Witness at the scene identified Hunter Ellington, 19, as the suspect. Court documents say Ellington was interviewed by police on Wednesday and he confessed to the crime.

Ellington has been charged with second degree assault, two counts of wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and evidence tampering, according to court records. He’s being held at the Fayette County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.