Lexington police arrest homicide suspect accused of a deadly shooting in 2021

The Lexington Police Department has arrested a man accused of killing 38-year-old Wesley Brown on Breckenridge Street more than a year ago.

Kenneth Wadkins, 41, was taken into custody Friday morning, police said. He’s been charged with murder and is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond, according to jail records.

On Jan. 21, 2021, police found Brown with a gunshot wound in the 500 block of Breckenridge Street after responding to a call of shots fired, according to police. Brown was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries two weeks later.

The incident was one of five fatal shootings in Lexington in January 2021.

Wadkins previously faced a murder charge when he was arrested and accused of the 2010 killing of Rocardo Cole. His charge was later amended down to facilitation to manslaughter after accepting a plea deal. He was sentenced to five years in prison. Joseph Richardson, another defendant accused of killing Cole, pleaded guilty to reckless homicide. He was also sentenced to five years.

The victim’s family said at the time they didn’t feel justice was served, but prosecutors said they had trouble finding witnesses who saw the entire altercation that led to Cole’s death. The prosecution ultimately negotiated plea deals with both men after talking to witnesses and the defense.