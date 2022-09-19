Lexington police arrest man accused of stealing more than $150K in metal from businesses

Lexington police say they’ve arrested a man accused of stealing more than $150,000 in metal.

Kenneth Jordan, 56, has been charged with 15 counts of criminal mischief in connection to thefts, according to the Fayette County jail log. He is also charged with fleeing from police and failure to appear.

Police said in a news release Jordan stole from HVAC units in the Chevy Chase and Nicholasville Road areas between late May and early September. Court records say Jordan stole A/C copper pipping from businesses near Chevy Chase in four separate instances.

Jordan has a history of similar thefts and the tactics used to steal the copper were consistent with prior alleged offenses, according to court documents.

The damage was totaled at over $150,000, according to police.

Jordan is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center on an $11,000 bond, according to jail records.