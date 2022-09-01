Lexington police arrest suspect after multiple businesses in Chevy Chase vandalized

A suspect who was caught on tape damaging multiple businesses in the Chevy Chase area of Lexington has been arrested, according to Lexington police.

Mark Hoskins, 43, was charged with two counts of first degree criminal mischief and one count of second degree criminal mischief, police said. He was arrested on Wednesday but granted administrative release later that day, according to court records.

An anonymous tip identified Hoskins as the suspect, according to court documents. Police contacted Hoskins’ father and asked him to confirm if the suspect in the surveillance footage was his son, which he did confirm.

Court documents also say the vandalism followed the route a person would take from the site of the vandalism to Hoskins’ home, which is close to Chevy Chase.

Police said four businesses sustained over $6,000 worth of damage as a result of the vandalism. It happened between midnight and 1 a.m. on July 25.

The Beer Trappe and Chevy Chase Inn reported damage.

The Beer Trappe said in a Facebook post about the incident that a man “not only destroyed our front window but also damaged property at Chevy Chase Inn, Bear & The Butcher and Oram Flowers on Sunday night.”