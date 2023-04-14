Lexington police arrest suspect who shot a 10-year-old in February

An “armed and dangerous” shooting suspect in Lexington was arrested Thursday, police said.

Quantaveon Leavell, 25, was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center Thursday. He is facing two counts of assault, two counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, criminal mischief, receiving a stolen firearm and tampering with physical evidence, according to jail records.

On Feb. 4 a 10-year-old juvenile was inside a residence on the 1000 block of E. New Circle Road when they were hit by a bullet from a shooting in the parking lot of a neighboring business, according to police. The child was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

The juvenile was not thought to have been targeted in the shooting, which occurred at 3:25 a.m., police said. The business where the shooting happened was Cheetah Gentleman’s Club, WKYT reported.

Leavell was named the suspect in that case and labeled as “armed and dangerous” by police.

Leavell was out on parole after previously being convicted of three counts of second-degree robbery and two counts of fleeing/evading police, according to Kentucky Online Offender website. In 2016 Leavell robbed one gas station and crashed a stolen Jeep into a Lexington police car, then leading police on a chase, police said.

Leavell is being held on a $100,000 bond on one of the assault charges, $50,000 on the other assault charge and $5,000 on the receiving a stolen firearm charge, according to jail records.