Lexington police charge man in connection to deadly crash on New Circle Road

A man who allegedly hit a woman last week on New Circle Road, leading to her death, has been identified and charged in connection to the incident.

Police announced Friday that Gary Higgason, 69, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid/assistance with death/serious physical injury. Investigators became aware of Higgason’s alleged role in the accident through a tip to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

Police opened an investigation into the incident when they were called to a report of a dead body at the Newtown Pike exit of New Circle Road shortly before 1 a.m. on June 22. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 51-year-old Sheila McClintock, a Lexington resident.

McClintock was walking along the side of the road when she was hit by a car, according to police. The coroner said she died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Higgason allegedly fled the scene after the accident, according to police.

The case was still under investigation by the police department’s collision reconstruction unit, police said Friday.