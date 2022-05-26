Lexington police charge man with murder domestic violence in Caywood Drive homicides

Lexington police have arrested and charged a suspect with murder in the fatal shooting on Caywood Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Steven Rubert Wilson, 64, is charged with three counts of murder domestic violence, according to the Fayette County Detention Center website and a Lexington Police Department news release.

Police have not confirmed the relationship between Wilson and the three female victims, Lisa Wilson, 65, Bryonny Wilson, 42, and Bronwyn Wilson, 38.

Herald-Leader reporting partner WKYT reports that the women are Wilson’s wife and daughters.

Counting the three deaths on Wednesday, there have been 11 homicides in Lexington in the month of May alone.