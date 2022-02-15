Lexington police charge suspect after shooting that left a man injured

The Lexington Police Department has charged a suspect in connection to a shooting on Glen Arvin Avenue last month which left one person injured.

Bruce Benton, 29, has been charged with first degree assault, three counts of first degree wanton endangerment and possessing a gun as a convicted felon, police said. Benton is in a detention center in Hamilton County, Ohio, on unrelated charges, police said.

The shooting happened around 3:22 p.m. on Jan. 23 in the 300 block of Glen Arvin Avenue, according to Lt. Dillan Taylor. Officers responded and found a man with a gunshot wound who was suffering non-life-threatening injuries, Taylor said.

An ambulance took him to a local hospital, police said.

There were additional reports of shots fired on Jan. 23 following the shooting on Glen Arvin Avenue, but police didn’t know if any of the incidents were connected, Taylor said. No one was injured in the additional shots fired reports, Taylor said.

An investigation into the shooting was still ongoing after Benton was charged, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact Lexington investigators by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Jeremy Chisenhall contributed to this article.