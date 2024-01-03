Lexington police charge woman in connection with shooting on Main Street

The Lexington Police Department has arrested a woman in connection with a shooting on Main Street early New Year’s Day.

Monteza Long, 24, was arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and discharging a firearm within city limits, police said in a news release Tuesday night. She was being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.

Police said a woman was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening after the shooting, which was reported on the 100 block of West Main Street at 1:59 a.m. Police said a “disorder” preceded the shots being fired.

It was the first shooting reported in Lexington in 2024.

A second shooting was reported at 3:41 a.m. Monday on the 1800 block of Linton Road. Police said a man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening after that shooting.

Police asked that anyone with information call them at (859) 258-3600 or submit an anonymous tip through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, visiting Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or using the P3 Tips app at P3tips.com.

There were 84 non-fatal shootings reported in Lexington in 2023, down from 119 in 2022, according to One Lexington.