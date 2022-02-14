Lexington police, coroner investigating after inmate dies at Fayette County jail

Christopher Leach
·1 min read

The Lexington Police Department and the Fayette County Coroner’s office are investigating to find out what caused an inmate’s death at the Fayette County Detention Center over the weekend, officials said Monday.

At 10:31 p.m. Sunday, correctional officers found Michelle Robinson, 42, unresponsive in her bed. Staff members from Corizon Medical, which provides medical services at the jail, told jail staff to call 911. Medical staff, corrections officers and Lexington firefighters were unable to revive Robinson, jail officials said. She was declared dead by the coroner’s office at 11:19 p.m.

Police and the coroner are working to determine what caused Robinson’s death, officials said. The jail will also conduct an internal investigation, which is routine for in-custody deaths.

Robinson was incarcerated on Jan. 25 for charges of second degree burglary, possessing drug paraphernalia, probation violation and two counts of failing to appear.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Houston officials offer $30,000 in case of 9-year-old girl shot in road rage incident

    Houston officials said Monday they are now offering $30,0000 for information on last week's road rage shooting that left a 9-year-old girl in critical

  • Report: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes to host Oscars

    After three years without a host, the Oscars are reportedly making up for lost time with three hosts for this year’s awards: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are in final talks to host the 94th Academy Awards, the trade publication Variety reported Monday. Neither the academy nor representatives for Schumer, Hall and Sykes immediately responded to request for comment by The Associated Press. “Girls Trip” producer Will Packer is producing this year's ceremony.

  • Kemp: Let parents opt kids out of masks through June 2023

    Gov. Brian Kemp's plan to let Georgia parents opt their children out of public school mask mandates would only run through June 30, 2023, and he took repeated shots at Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as he discussed it Monday, underlining the political basis of the move. The measure, which is being introduced by Republican Sen. Clint Dixon of Buford, would say that school districts couldn't require face coverings unless parents could opt their children out without giving a reason. The bill also says no student can be disciplined or get a worse grade if their parent says they don't have to wear a mask.

  • Officer injured as hundreds of people stampede from nightclub

    More than 300 people ran out of a nightclub on Sheppard Access Road, and inside, Wichita Falls Police described the situation as an "all-out brawl."

  • Fed officials agree on a March rate hike but little else

    A worsening inflation picture has touched off a range of opinions from the Federal Reserve’s policymakers about just how fast they should raise interest rates beginning at their next meeting in March. James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, on Monday reiterated his call for the Fed to take the aggressive step of raising its benchmark short-term rate by a full percentage point by July 1. Esther George, president of the Kansas City Fed, expressed support for a more “gradual” approach.

  • Autopsy Report Reveals Disturbing New Details on Brian Laundrie’s Death

    Moab PoliceThe Sarasota Medical Examiner’s office has released the official autopsy report for doomed “van-lifer” Brian Laundrie, revealing new details into his death.The report, conducted by District 12 deputy chief medical examiner Dr. Wilson Broussard, states that Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. When the FBI finally found him days into his disappearance, he was discovered near a European American Arms revolver, which was marked as a .38 special on one side of th

  • Utah Good Samaritan lets homeless man shower in her apartment, he slits her throat

    Talk about no good deed goes unpunished. An attempt at being a Good Samaritan went horribly wrong after a woman let a homeless man into her Salt Lake City apartment to shower, and he slit her throat. Authorities at first did not know what had caused the woman’s injury, receiving only a report of a woman “bleeding heavily,” reported KUTV-TV. But the victim told police she had let the man in. ...

  • 2 arrested, charged in shooting of New Mexico State Police officer

    State Police said Caleb Dustin Elledge, of Los Lunas, and Alanna Martinez were located after a Saturday search at a home in the town of McIntosh.

  • City man ordered to pay $3.5 million for temp agency fraud

    Tam Vuong, who argued at a recent hearing that he shouldn’t have to make restitution at all, was ordered by a federal judge Thursday to pay what prosecutors had requested - $3.48 million, court documents show.

  • Man admits he killed child porn ringleader in Michigan prison

    A convicted bank robber has admitted to killing the ringleader of an international child porn ring that preyed on lonely and suicidal girls.

  • Metallurgist gets 2 1/2 years for falsifying steel strength of Navy submarines

    Elaine Thomas put sailors at risk in what they described as what "may be the longest-running military procurement fraud scheme in history."

  • Marion man arrested, accused of refusing to surrender weapons as required by court order

    A 60-year-old man was taken into custody for not handing over more than two dozen firearms, despite a court order requiring him to do so.

  • Arbery Killer Used Racial Slur to Describe Daughter’s Black Date, Prosecutors Say

    OCTAVIO JONES/GettyFour days before William “Roddie” Bryan chased down Ahmaud Arbery with his neighbors, the Georgia man used a racial slur to describe a Black man his daughter was dating, prosecutors said Monday.That shocking detail was among several instances of Bryan’s racist behavior before Arbery’s Feb. 23, 2020, homicide in Satilla Shores, prosecutors said. Bryan and his neighbors, Travis and Gregory McMichael, have been sentenced to life after being convicted of Arbery’s murder, which has

  • Pakistani court acquits model's killer on parents' pardon

    A Pakistani man sentenced to life in prison in 2019 for strangling his sister, a model on social media, was acquitted of murder Monday after his parents pardoned him under Islamic law, an attorney for the man's family said. Waseem Azeem was arrested in 2016 after he confessed to killing Qandeel Baloch, 26, for posting what he called “shameful” pictures on Facebook. Islamic law in Pakistan allows a murder victim’s family to pardon a convicted killer.

  • 7-year-old girl slips under safety bar, falls from gondola ride at Florida State Fair

    The 7-year-old girl slipped under the safety bar and fell 35 to 40 feet onto a grassy area.

  • South Carolina police officer out on bond after killing unarmed Black man

    The South Carolina police officer who authorities said fatally shot an unarmed Black man after the two of them engaged […] The post South Carolina police officer out on bond after killing unarmed Black man appeared first on TheGrio.

  • ‘I feel like a toddler out here’: At 45, she’s free for the first time in her life

    “I was in prison for a long time before I was ever arrested,” Natasha Hodge says. | Opinion from Melinda Henneberger

  • DA clears deputy who killed Black man after suspected jaywalking

    An Orange County sheriff who fatally shot an unarmed homeless Black man in 2020 will not be facing criminal charges, […] The post DA clears deputy who killed Black man after suspected jaywalking appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Bob Saget's autopsy report reveals multiple head fractures usually seen in 'high force injuries'

    Questions surrounding Bob Saget’s cause of death increased after the late comedian's autopsy report revealed Saget suffered injuries to his head that are usually seen from a more traumatic blow than one typically sustains from a slip and fall, according to multiple media reports.

  • Topless beaches on Nantucket? Town Meeting will flesh it out

    Dorothy Stover wants everyone to be able to take their tops off at Nantucket beaches.