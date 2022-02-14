Lexington police, coroner investigating after inmate dies at Fayette County jail

The Lexington Police Department and the Fayette County Coroner’s office are investigating to find out what caused an inmate’s death at the Fayette County Detention Center over the weekend, officials said Monday.

At 10:31 p.m. Sunday, correctional officers found Michelle Robinson, 42, unresponsive in her bed. Staff members from Corizon Medical, which provides medical services at the jail, told jail staff to call 911. Medical staff, corrections officers and Lexington firefighters were unable to revive Robinson, jail officials said. She was declared dead by the coroner’s office at 11:19 p.m.

Police and the coroner are working to determine what caused Robinson’s death, officials said. The jail will also conduct an internal investigation, which is routine for in-custody deaths.

Robinson was incarcerated on Jan. 25 for charges of second degree burglary, possessing drug paraphernalia, probation violation and two counts of failing to appear.