Lexington Police Department conducting 2 death investigations

Lexington police are investigating two separate deaths that occurred on Linden Walk and Charles Avenue.

Police confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a death investigation was underway on Linden Walk, which is near University of Kentucky’s campus.

WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, reported that someone also died in the 800 block of Charles Avenue just after 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. The incidents were not connected, WKYT reported.

No other information has been made available on either incident. Police didn’t immediately respond to questions about the investigations.

This is a developing story and will be updated.