Lexington police detective hit by vehicle while investigating wanted suspect

A Lexington police detective was hit by a vehicle when the driver took off Friday afternoon, police said.

The detective, who was not publicly identified, was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said in a news release.

Police said they got a tip just after 1 p.m. Friday about the location of a suspect who is wanted for fraud, and a detective went to investigate. The detective found the suspect in a vehicle on Hagerman Court, which runs between East High and East Maxwell streets.

“The suspect got out of the vehicle and threatened the detective while in possession of a firearm,” police said in the news release. “A physical altercation occurred before the suspect returned to the vehicle, which was being driven by another person, and fled the scene. While fleeing, the vehicle struck the detective.”

Police said they had not made any arrests as of 5:30 p.m., but all suspects had been identified, and they were continuing to investigate.