A Lexington police dog is back on duty after being temporarily sidelined due to a fentanyl exposure.

Police said the dog, Jax, was assisting with an investigation last Friday when he came into contact with fentanyl, according to a Facebook post by the Lexington Police Department.

Jax was administered narcan and sent to a veterinarian for treatment.

Police said Monday that Jax is doing well and back to full duty.